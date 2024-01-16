Chicago Personal Injury Lawyers Announce Launch of New Firm

With over a half-century of combined legal experience, Allen Schwartz and Steven Jambois, along with their experienced team of attorneys, open their new firm with their focused style of relentlessly pursuing favorable outcomes for all their clients.

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Well-respected in the legal community for their consistent dedication to their clients, personal injury lawyers Allen Schwartz and Steven Jambois proudly announce they have officially opened Schwartz Jambois. This new Chicago law firm and their team look to provide Illinoisians with the foremost legal guidance in all things personal injury.

With over a half-century of combined legal experience, Allen Schwartz and Steven Jambois, along with their experienced team of attorneys, open their new firm with their focused style of relentlessly pursuing favorable outcomes for all their clients. From cases involving car and truck accidents, medical malpractice, product liability, catastrophic injuries, and more, there is nothing these two and their team cannot handle in the Illinois legal arena.

Since the outset of their legal career in the early 1980s, Allen Schwartz hand Steven Jambois forged a tremendously successful track record featuring favorable verdicts and settlements for clients across Illinois, accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars.

At Schwartz Jambois, clients have access to the skills and abilities of over 25 attorneys with decades of experience. The firm includes attorneys with a wide range of trial success, including Craig Mannarino, Amanda Brasfield, Michael Shinsky, Erin Doyle, Tim Ashe, Kristina Green, Laurie Niego, Jeffrey Schwartz and Michael Sullivan, all of whom have obtained seven figure verdicts on behalf of their clients. The firm also includes a team of attorneys focused on Nursing Home negligence led by Paul Richter and Caitlin Finnegan, lawyers with diverse experience in both prosecuting and defending cases such as Joe Rourke and Kristin Barnette McCarthy, and an impressive array of dedicated young associates who passionately represent their clients.

The firm's opening denotes a "new" beginning for this established team, and their existing and prospective clients. With the combined experience they bring to the table and their passionate team of high-quality attorneys, no case is too big or small for them to take on.

Visit Schwartz Jambois' website at https://www.schwartzjambois.com/. Call 312-782-2525 for a consultation today.

