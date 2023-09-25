Chicago Privacy & Technology Law Firm Launches Two New Websites

Founding attorney Aja Favors is the guiding force and visionary behind her law firm, and she remains committed to providing innovative legal solutions to clients as they look to traverse the perils of the technological landscape.

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Privacy & Technology Law, LLC is thrilled to announce the release of two new websites. This exciting announcement comes as Privacy & Technology Law, LLC looks to expand its vast and impressive reach across the United States further, serving clients in Illinois, New York, and Texas.

While each website is concerned with the legal side of privacy and technology, both sites have different primary focuses. The first site's foundation is rooted in the use of mediation to address issues related to privacy and technology, including computer software disputes, consumer data protection, and more. In contrast, the second site is focused on a broader scope of privacy and technology law topics, such as data breaches, drafting data protection agreements, data privacy assessments, regulatory investigations, and other related issues. While each website offers legal solutions in different areas of privacy and technology law, the firm's objective remains to provide cutting-edge legal services to a wide array of clients.

Founding attorney Aja Favors is the guiding force and visionary behind her law firm, and she remains committed to providing innovative legal solutions to clients as they look to traverse the perils of the technological landscape. Ms. Favors understands that as our society becomes more intertwined in the digital world, the need for legal prudence has become imperative when addressing issues related to privacy and technology. Understanding this new and ever-changing reality, Ms. Favors is determined to continue providing pioneering legal services to clients who are looking to ensure they are ready to face whatever challenges may lie ahead in the area of privacy and technology law.

To visit the two new websites, please refer to the following links. For the website concerning mediation services, visit https://www.privacytechnologymediation.com/. For the website focusing on broader privacy and technology law issues, visit https://www.privacyandtechnologylaw.com/.

To contact Attorney Favors for a free consultation, please call 312-618-4137.

Media Contact

OVC, INC., OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Privacy & Technology Law, LLC