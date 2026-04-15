Chicago Renters, Your Secret Weapon Just Dropped: The Domu App Is Here, and It's About to Change How You Find Your Next Apartment

National platforms treat Chicago like a checkbox. We built Domu for people who actually live here. The app puts real tools in renters' hands, built by a team that knows this city from the inside, because finding a home in Chicago should feel like an opportunity, not an obstacle. Post this

Top 3 Reasons to Download the Domu App

1. Never Miss the Right Apartment

Get real-time push notifications for saved searches, new listings, and landlord messages. In Chicago's competitive rental market, speed matters, and the app keeps you ahead.

2. Everything in One Place

Stay logged in, track your favorite listings, and message landlords directly inside the app. No lost emails. No constant re-login. Just a streamlined search from your first click to your last scheduled showing.

3. Built for Chicago Renters on the Go

A faster, smoother map search experience designed specifically for mobile. Filter by neighborhood, calculate your commute, and share apartments with roommates instantly, all from your phone.

"National platforms treat Chicago like a checkbox. We built Domu for people who actually live here. The app puts real tools in renters' hands, built by a team that knows this city from the inside, because finding a home in Chicago should feel like an opportunity, not an obstacle."

— Sead Odzic, Domu

The launch of the Domu app marks a new chapter for Chicago's rental landscape, one where local renters finally have a platform as dynamic, colorful, and community-rooted as the city itself. With a foundation built on trust, accessibility, and a genuine love for Chicago, Domu continues to lead the way in connecting people to the places they call home. Download the Domu app and experience the future of Chicago renting, built right here, for right here. Available for download on iOS

More info: https://apps.domu.com/H4Sc/d2lgd07o

About Domu

Founded in 2010, Domu is Chicago's go-to rental marketplace, built by Chicagoans for Chicagoans. Unlike national platforms, Domu is purpose-driven, supporting Mom-and-Pop landlords and independent property owners and offering a personal, community-driven approach to renting. In addition to listings, Domu provides free, hands-on resources and services that help both renters and property owners navigate the rental process with confidence. This commitment to accessibility, education, and local identity continues to set Domu apart, making it the most trusted name in Chicago rentals. For more info, please visit www.domu.com.

Media Contact

Tikiyah Overstreet, Domu, 1 312-918-4065, [email protected], www.domu.com

SOURCE Domu