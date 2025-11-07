Chicago Tribune Names Feldco Home Renewal a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2025 Award

Feldco is one of 185 companies honored as a Chicagoland top workplace, marking their 12th win.
ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feldco Home Renewal has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by the Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute to name a few.
"Earning a Top Workplace award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
This is the twelfth time Feldco has been named a Top Workplace. "While our company has grown so much over the years, it's rewarding to see our employees continue to be engaged and feel so favorably about their time working here," said Feldco President, Ron Gerstung. "We know this is a great place to work and to be recognized by our own team is just as fulfilling as the award itself. Out of tens of thousands of companies surveyed, only 185 companies were recognized, and we'll carry this award as a badge of honor as we look to the future," added Gerstung.
Founded in 1976, Feldco is the Midwest's leading home renewal company focused on delighting customers with the industry's best value and experience. Offering premium products, factory-direct pricing, certified installation teams and lifetime product warranties, Feldco provides an excellent overall value and superior experience for its over 500,000+ customers. Feldco's expansion throughout the Midwest now serves all of Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Central, Southern, and Northeast Wisconsin, Eastern Iowa, and Western Michigan with showrooms and offices in fourteen locations. Feldco's product offerings include replacement windows, siding, doors and roofing. Please visit Feldco's website (www.4feldco.com) or contact the company's Communication Center (866-4FELDCO or 708-437-4000) to learn more about Feldco's products and services.
