Chicago Tribune Names Feldco Home Renewal a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2025 Award

...it's rewarding to see our employees continue to be engaged and feel so favorably about their time working here. Post this

This is the twelfth time Feldco has been named a Top Workplace. "While our company has grown so much over the years, it's rewarding to see our employees continue to be engaged and feel so favorably about their time working here," said Feldco President, Ron Gerstung. "We know this is a great place to work and to be recognized by our own team is just as fulfilling as the award itself. Out of tens of thousands of companies surveyed, only 185 companies were recognized, and we'll carry this award as a badge of honor as we look to the future," added Gerstung.

Founded in 1976, Feldco is the Midwest's leading home renewal company focused on delighting customers with the industry's best value and experience. Offering premium products, factory-direct pricing, certified installation teams and lifetime product warranties, Feldco provides an excellent overall value and superior experience for its over 500,000+ customers. Feldco's expansion throughout the Midwest now serves all of Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Central, Southern, and Northeast Wisconsin, Eastern Iowa, and Western Michigan with showrooms and offices in fourteen locations. Feldco's product offerings include replacement windows, siding, doors and roofing. Please visit Feldco's website (www.4feldco.com) or contact the company's Communication Center (866-4FELDCO or 708-437-4000) to learn more about Feldco's products and services.

Media Contact

Liz McCarthy, Feldco Home Renewal, 1 7084374026, [email protected], www.4feldco.com

SOURCE Feldco Home Renewal