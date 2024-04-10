Chicagoland-Based Low-Voltage Contractor Celebrates 25 Years; Owner looks forward to future growth, implementing new technology

"The most rewarding part of owning this business has been watching our employees and their families grow with the company. Over half our workforce has been employed with Advanced Wiring Solutions for 15 to 25 years." Post this

What hasn't changed is AWS' commitment to quality workmanship, rapid response, and professionalism. This year, Sanfratello will be celebrating 25 years in business and looks forward to adding more clientele and employees and keeping a pulse on new opportunities within his industry.

Located in the southern Chicagoland suburb of Alsip, AWS is a licensed low-voltage contractor with experience in designing, installing, and maintaining the following: structured cabling, telephony, audio visual services, surveillance, intrusion alarms, area rescue, access control, and tenant entry and intercom.

AWS has affiliations with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), National Electrical Contractors Association, Electrical Contractors Association, and the Alsip Chamber of Commerce. The company's clients include telecommunication companies, elementary and high schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities, and colleges and universities.

Remarking on the everchanging world of technology, Sanfratello sees and explains several trends that will help grow the low-voltage industry over the next five years.

Increased demand for smart buildings and homes: With the rise of the Internet of Things (loT) devices and the increasing need for energy efficiency, the demand for smart buildings and homes is expected to rise. This situation creates a need for low-voltage systems that can support these smart devices.

In addition to technology, there is an important human component that comes from strong employee and customer relations. Sanfratello attributes his company's longevity to both.

"The most rewarding part of owning this business has been watching our employees and their families grow with the company," he said. "Over half our workforce has been employed with Advanced Wiring Solutions for 15 to 25 years," he said. "Employee retention has been huge for us to have the same people with us for many years. This situation has allowed us to keep many of our same customers."

Sanfratello sees a strong 2024 and beyond as he envisions "more strong years ahead as we see that there will be a need from hospitals, schools, and other places that want our services."

For more information about AWS, visit https://www.advancedwiring.com.

