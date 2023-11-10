Chicagoland Fireproofing Company CEO Estefania Roa Earns Two Awards Reflecting on Business Leadership

"In my leadership role, it is my intention to make a positive impact every day with my employees and clients. Our company's mission is about protecting lives and fortifying spaces, and that emphasizes the responsibility we have to safeguard the well-being of those who work in the spaces we fortify." Post this

"It is an honor to be in this special list of women from an industry that I love and has so much potential to grow in the future," said Roa, whose company is known for fireproofing and insulation and has worked on high-profile projects for museums, hotels, casinos, and Wrigley Field. "In my leadership role, it is my intention to make a positive impact every day with my employees and clients. Our company's mission is about protecting lives and fortifying spaces, and that emphasizes the responsibility we have to safeguard the well-being of those who work in the spaces we fortify."

Roa is also one of 16 Chicagoland businesswomen selected as a 2023 Honoree of the 26th Annual Daily Herald Suburban Influential Women in Business. The publication, which covers suburban Chicago, presents this award to outstanding women executives who excel in business, civic, and personal arenas.

Originally from Mexico, Roa's path to being a business owner was a challenging one—being a single mom at 15 while taking classes about finance, insurance, and administration, selling items to support herself and her young child, and not letting anything stop her from achieving her goal. In addition to her role as CEO, Roa is also a life coach and the founder of HOLA Happy, a nonprofit that provides educational resources to young single mothers pursuing their career aspirations.

"I'm proof that despite difficult circumstances, I can achieve my dreams with determination, resilience, and support from friends, my loving family, and with God," she said. "I learned to take those hard times and use them as opportunities to grow and learn. They have served me well as a resource as I grow my business and develop trust with my team and clients."

About the L.B Hall Fireproofing:

Originally founded in 1990, we have decades of experience in improving the fireproofing and insulation of homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, hotels, warehouses, churches, office buildings, and many other facilities. The goal of our founders was to provide a safer and lower-cost solution for fireproofing, and we continue to strive to provide our customers with great products at competitive prices.

There are many competitors in our field, but very few can compare to our decades of experience and expertise. With L.B. Hall, you will always receive timely and professional service at a very reasonable price, and if you need assistance, we are available 24/7. In addition to competitive pricing, L.B. Hall's commitment to our customers is communication. Ultimately, L.B. Hall will provide excellent value as well as effective project management. Our high-quality workmanship will ensure that you meet your construction schedule. L.B. Hall is a minority-woman-owned and run business. For more information, visit https://lbhall.com/. ###

