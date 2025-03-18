Chicagoland Nonprofit Elderwerks Announces Release of 2025/2026 Senior Resource Directory; Free guide provides seniors, caregivers information about various services

"We are thrilled to provide the 2025/2026 directory as a tool to empower seniors and their families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Our goal is to help seniors, caregivers, and professionals navigate the often-complex world of senior care with ease and confidence." Post this

Published every two years, the directory provides trusted, up-to-date information on housing options, home care, financial planning, legal resources, and wellness programs to help seniors age safely and comfortably.

"We are thrilled to provide the 2025/2026 directory as a tool to empower seniors and their families with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions," said Deana Liss, executive director of Elderwerks. "Our goal is to help seniors, caregivers, and professionals navigate the often-complex world of senior care with ease and confidence. We are committed to connecting with older adults to the services and support that enhance their quality of life."

Additionally, the directory includes expert insights and advice tailored to meet the evolving needs of the aging community. Topics include unexpected changes in aging, trust and estate litigation, and emergency, critical, and advanced care planning.

"The articles in the directory reflect real-life challenges and provide practical advice and solutions relevant to today's seniors and caregivers," Liss added.

Elderwerks distributes the directory free of charge to individuals, professionals, and organizations supporting older adults. Copies are available for pickup at the Elderwerks Center at 251 E. Northwest Highway in Palatine and through participating partners. The digital version is accessible online via the Elderwerks website for added convenience.

Elderwerks extends its gratitude to its professional partners and advertisers who make this special resource possible. For information about supporting the nonprofit through donations and sponsorship opportunities, please visit the website.

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefits, or guidance for any type of aging need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit this link.

