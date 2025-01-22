Chicagoland Nonprofit Elderwerks Celebrates a Year of Growth and Community Impact in 2024

"As Elderwerks reflects on the milestones of 2024, the organization looks forward to continuing its work to empower and educate. By staying true to its mission, Elderwerks remains a vital resource for older adults, their families, and the professionals who support them." Post this

"Through its wide array of programs and services, Elderwerks continues to fulfill its mission: to provide guidance, education, and support to seniors, their families, and the professionals who assist them," said Elderwerks Executive Director Deana Liss.

By the Numbers: Transforming Lives

1,480+ new cases managed: Elderwerks offered personalized guidance and support to seniors and their families navigating complex care needs.

147 individuals found new homes: Our complimentary services helped seniors transition to environments suited to their needs and preferences.

39,400+ adults, seniors, and families were assisted via phone and email to provide essential resources and answers.

Signature Events: Bringing Education and Connection to the Community

Aging Better Expo: The 2024 one-day hybrid event drew over 1,700 attendees, both live and virtual, with:

o 12 engaging educational sessions

o 2 fitness sessions

o 107 senior-focused resource booths

Stepping Out to Fitness: A well-received and popular exercise program, the 2024 version saw over 225 older adults participating in staying active and engaged through 5000+ days of exercise.

Latino Senior Expo: In its second year, the expo attracted a diverse audience with culturally relevant resources and support in Spanish and English.

Empowering Through Education

65+ Consumer Classes: Over 2,230 older adults attended in-person and virtual programs to learn about critical topics such as scam prevention, Medicare, long-term care, legal and financial planning, dementia care, senior housing, technology, fitness, health, nutrition, gardening, hobbies, and more. Veteran's Week, which presented several free virtual programs designated to help veterans and their caregivers, was also a highlight.

211 Professional Learning Events: Our nonprofit recorded over 3,120 professionals participating through workshops and two Aging & Dementia Symposiums which advanced knowledge and practices in elder care.

Programs That Make a Difference

Make a Senior Smile: Collected 4,975+ cards in 2024. This number brings the total to 21,150+ cards since the program's inception in 2020.

Caregiver Support Group: This group provides essential resources and a sense of community to those caring for loved ones with dementia, memory loss, or Alzheimer's.

Stitching for Seniors: Volunteers crafted 70+ walker bags, lap blankets, and potholders, providing comfort and practicality to seniors.

Food Drive 2024: Donations benefited seven local food pantries as this event addressed food insecurity in the community.

Elderwerks' mission is bolstered by the dedication of 92 volunteers who contributed over 700 hours of service, demonstrating the power of community support.

"As Elderwerks reflects on the milestones of 2024, the organization looks forward to continuing its work to empower and educate," Liss said. "By staying true to its mission, Elderwerks remains a vital resource for older adults, their families, and the professionals who support them."

To learn more about these programs, visit this link.

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefits, or guidance for any type of aging need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit this link.

