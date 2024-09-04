Chicagoland Nonprofit Elderwerks Welcomes 750 In-Person, Virtual Visitors to 10th Annual Aging Better Expo

"Sometimes, caregivers and relatives don't know where to start in their discovery to assist their aging friends and family and Elderwerks' annual Expo leads them on the right path. I'm proud of the resources and experts who come and personally speak to people about their specific needs." Post this

The event presented over 100 booths focusing on all aspects of aging, 35 volunteers 12 educational programs, and two fitness classes. Liss explained that some of the popular topics this year included ones that targeted long-term planning, care for adult children and their aging parents, estate planning, and whole-brain fitness. Recordings from prior Aging Better Expo Sessions can be found on this link.

Many guests expressed to Liss how much they appreciated connecting with professional experts and gleaning information to help them care for aging parents.

"Each Aging Better Expo is a labor of love for the team at Elderwerks," she said. "Elderwerks is thankful for the support of all the sponsors, speakers, and volunteers who came together to provide an amazing day of learning, fun, and interactions for all the older adults. We are honored to help older adults and their families plan for future needs."

For more information about upcoming Elderwerks' programming, visit this link.

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefits, or guidance for any type of aging need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit this link. ###

