Chicagoland Nonprofit Elderwerks Welcomes Jean Llamas as New CEO

"Elderwerks finds itself in a unique position to help more seniors and with Jean's help should be able to offer more services throughout Illinois and in other states," said Prell.

Prell is the founder of Elderwerks Educational Services. She has been a proven leader within the social services and senior industries. As the founder, she has revolutionized placement services to communities, along with supportive services, programming, education, and advocacy for seniors.

Prell personally chose to work with Llamas due to their long-standing relationship, collaboration, and work on continuing education units throughout the years. The entire Elderwerks staff will be a part of the transition. We are excited and hopeful for the future of Elderwerks.

About Elderwerks:

Elderwerks Educational Services is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization offering complimentary information, referrals, and guidance to older adults, seniors, and families for senior living, care, support, and benefits. They act as "senior guidance advisors" helping individuals or couples figure out how to stay home well or transition successfully. Elderwerks regularly hosts free educational events on aging topics. This includes the Annual Aging Better Expo held in the northwest suburbs of Chicago annually in August. Find out more at Elderwerks.org call 855-462-0100 for help and your complimentary personal assistance.

