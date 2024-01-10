Chicagoland Nonprofit Encourages Seniors to Move in Healthy Directions with Free Special Fitness Program; Elderwerks helps participants keep track of their progress

"Our popular program makes it easy for seniors to incorporate exercise into their daily lives. It's up to them to choose what they would like to do—anything from walking, lifting weights, participating in a yoga or tai chi class or any other physical activity." Post this

"Our popular program makes it easy for seniors to incorporate exercise into their daily lives," she explained. "It's up to them to choose what they would like to do—anything from walking, lifting weights, participating in a yoga or tai chi class or any other physical activity. We give them the encouragement and support to personally modify their workouts to their own pace, which I think, makes exercising more fun."

A recent article by the National Council on Aging advises that "older adults should engage in moderate exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week and in muscle-strengthening activities for two or more days a week that work for all major muscle groups. Statistics show that less than one-third of Americans aged 65+ meet this recommendation."

To help participants find different activities, Elderwerks also offers virtual exercise classes. Through a partnership with The Urban Health Initiative at the University of Chicago Medicine community health department, there are weekly low-impact strength and cardio classes presented by the Chicago-based BodyParts Fitness Initiative.

Leah Seidel, owner of Golden Oaks Personal Training in Deerfield and an instructor who presents some of the nonprofit's virtual chair yoga and cardio strength classes, recommends the following general tips to help seniors go far in their exercise program:

Staying hydrated helps boost one's energy levels and mood. She said that people are recommended to drink half of one's weight in ounces of water each day.

Creating a bedtime routine helps prepare one's body for sleep. Some ways to do this include meditating, listening to quiet music, or taking a hot shower.

Eating a rainbow of foods which means including fruits and vegetables

Stretching helps alleviate aches and pains in the muscles and joints. In the morning, help your body wake up and reduce soreness by stretching 3-5 minutes before you get out of bed.

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefit specialist, or guidance for any type of senior care, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit Elderwerks' website.

