Chicagoland Nonprofit Welcomes Criminologist, Author Discussing Scam Prevention for Seniors; Elderwerks presents a virtual presentation on June 4

Elderwerks, a Palatine, Illinois-based nonprofit, is providing older adults and caregivers with knowledge to arm them from falling prey to such criminals. From 3 to 4 p.m. CST Tuesday, June 4, Elderwerks welcomes John Good, president of the Schaumburg-based JG Good Corporation, a physical security solutions business, as he presents a discussion about scam prevention. To attend this free event, visit this link.

Good's career spans over 37 years as a police officer in Glenview, Illinois. He retired in February 2020, after completing a combined 41-year career with two Illinois police departments. He has served in a variety of specialized units earning him department commendations and awards. Good also has undergraduate and graduate degrees in Law Enforcement Administration from Western Illinois University.

There are two types of scams that Good sees being used multiple times.

"I find that offenders still use the grandparent scam which is where scammers call and pretend to be the victims' grandchildren claiming that they have been arrested in another country and now need money to get out of jail," he said. "The next one that I see often is when offenders send an email message to victims saying that they have won a large amount of money by playing some sweepstakes. So, if they want to claim their winnings, they have to send money to cover taxes and other fees. If you have to send money to receive money, that is a tipoff to avoid this situation. Another red flag is when offenders ask for money using the serial numbers on gift cards."

Another scam involves criminals impersonating government representatives. The National Institute of Aging funded a study that copied a real-world government imposter scam and learned that "older adults may be even more vulnerable to fraud and scams than previously thought."

Elderwerks continues warning seniors about the topic of identity theft with a live virtual presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25. The program will be hosted by Edwin A. Urbieta, vice president and regional relationship manager of BMO Bank. Viewers will also learn about protecting themselves from common scams. This is also a free event and people can register on this link.

"The rise in scams, identity theft, and the exploitation of seniors in Illinois and across the nation is deeply troubling," said Elderwerks Executive Director Deana Liss. "Our elders have spent their lives working hard and preparing for a secure future, only to have the future threatened by these malicious actors. Providing educational opportunities for older adults and seniors to learn how to protect themselves, report crimes, and utilize technology effectively is crucial for safeguarding their dignity and well-being. It's a necessary step to ensure they can enjoy the futures they've diligently planned."

About Elderwerks:

Based in Palatine, Elderwerks, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization, has helped thousands of older adults and seniors age well. Elderwerks offers complimentary, person-centered information, referrals, and guidance for any type of senior living, home care, support services, and benefits. Acting as "senior guidance advisors," we help find the right solutions for you or your loved one. Whether it's assisted living, memory care, a referral for an elder law attorney, Veterans benefit specialist, or guidance for any type of senior need, Elderwerks simplifies the process of navigating senior living options and supportive services. We can offer you support in a very short period of time. Don't let the future overwhelm you, call Elderwerks first: 855-462-0100. For more information, visit https://www.elderwerks.org.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, M2 Digital Media Group, 630-400-3361

