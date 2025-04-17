Chicagoland's First Freedom Walk to Raise Awareness and Funds for Eating Disorders

The 2025 Kirsten Haglund Foundation Freedom Walk – a community event raising awareness, inspiring hope, and generating funds for eating disorder recovery, hosted by SunCloud Health.
WOODRIDGE, Ill. , April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., SunCloud Health and the Kirsten Haglund Foundation will co-host the inaugural Chicagoland Freedom Walk at Castaldo Park in Woodridge, Illinois. The walk will raise awareness of eating disorders, inspire hope through community connection, and generate funding to help individuals access life-saving treatment.
The family-friendly event will feature a community walk, a yoga warm-up, a silent auction, and resource booths hosted by leading organizations in the field of mental health and eating disorder recovery. Attendees will also hear moving stories from individuals with lived experience, underscoring the event's powerful message: Recovery is possible.
"We're proud to bring this meaningful event to the Chicago area," said Iora Haglund, President of the Kirsten Haglund Foundation. "Too many people face eating disorders alone or without access to care. This walk is about breaking stigma, raising hope, and making recovery accessible."
The Freedom Walk represents a movement — one that brings together survivors, supporters, and advocates who believe in the power of healing. KHF is grateful to partner with SunCloud Health and the many sponsors helping us break stigma and provide tangible support for those battling eating disorders.
Proceeds will directly support the KHF Scholarship Program, which has helped hundreds of individuals nationwide afford professional treatment and support.
Event Details:
What: 2025 KHF Chicagoland Freedom Walk hosted by SunCloud Health
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Where: Castaldo Park, 3024 71st Street, Woodridge, IL 60517
To Register or Donate: [Event Page Link]
Event Sponsors:
• Gold Sponsor: SunCloud Health
• Diamond Sponsor: Relief Mental Health
• Ruby Sponsors: ANAD, Center for Discovery, Monte Nido, Skyway Behavioral Health
• Annual Sponsors: Authentically You Eating Disorder Counseling, Center for Change, Eating Recovery Center / Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center, The Emily Program, and MYBody.
Media Opportunities:
Interviews available with Iora Haglund, President of KHF, and Dr. Kim Dennis, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of SunCloud Health.
Media Contact
David Newton, SunCloud Health, 1 2243260226, [email protected], https://suncloudhealth.com/
