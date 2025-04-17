Chicagoland's First Freedom Walk to Raise Awareness and Funds for Eating Disorders

The Freedom Walk represents a movement — one that brings together survivors, supporters, and advocates who believe in the power of healing. KHF is grateful to partner with SunCloud Health helping us break stigma and provide tangible support for those battling eating disorders. Post this

"We're proud to bring this meaningful event to the Chicago area," said Iora Haglund, President of the Kirsten Haglund Foundation. "Too many people face eating disorders alone or without access to care. This walk is about breaking stigma, raising hope, and making recovery accessible."

The Freedom Walk represents a movement — one that brings together survivors, supporters, and advocates who believe in the power of healing. KHF is grateful to partner with SunCloud Health and the many sponsors helping us break stigma and provide tangible support for those battling eating disorders.

Proceeds will directly support the KHF Scholarship Program, which has helped hundreds of individuals nationwide afford professional treatment and support.

Event Details:

What: 2025 KHF Chicagoland Freedom Walk hosted by SunCloud Health

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Where: Castaldo Park, 3024 71st Street, Woodridge, IL 60517

To Register or Donate: [Event Page Link]

Event Sponsors:

• Gold Sponsor: SunCloud Health

• Diamond Sponsor: Relief Mental Health

• Ruby Sponsors: ANAD, Center for Discovery, Monte Nido, Skyway Behavioral Health

• Annual Sponsors: Authentically You Eating Disorder Counseling, Center for Change, Eating Recovery Center / Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center, The Emily Program, and MYBody.

Media Opportunities:

Interviews available with Iora Haglund, President of KHF, and Dr. Kim Dennis, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of SunCloud Health.

Media Contact

David Newton, SunCloud Health, 1 2243260226, [email protected], https://suncloudhealth.com/

SOURCE SunCloud Health