Chicago's Legendary Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Partners with Frank's RedHot® to Launch First Official 'BuffaLou' Chicken Pizza

As the first official Frank's RedHot® Buffalo Chicken Pizza, this exclusive recipe will feature a proprietary blend of Lou Malnati's homemade ranch dressing and Frank's RedHot's Original Cayenne Pepper Hot Sauce. The chef-crafted blend will be made from scratch daily in-house and used as the pizza's 'sauce' combined with fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, premium all-white meat chicken and fresh parsley drizzled with the secret sauce on top. The result? The first-ever, authentic Chicago-style deep dish BuffaLou Chicken Pizza that boasts the perfect combination of bold heat and creamy coolness.

To kick off the new collaboration, Lou Malnati's will give away 'RedHot Tickets' for a chance to win a trip to Chicago. From April 3 - April 9, 2025, customers will receive a RedHot Ticket with every purchase for carryout and delivery. The grand prize RedHot Ticket winner will receive a "Chicago Weekend"* including a complimentary hotel stay, dinner at Lou Malnati's Chicago location, free Lou Malnati's and Frank's RedHot® Sauce for a year, Chicago Fire FC VIP tickets, Second City tickets, and BuffaLou swag.

"We've used Frank's RedHot® for years to make our signature handcrafted BuffaLou wing sauce," said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria. "Our guests can't get enough of our signature sauce—so, we teamed up with Frank's RedHot® to shake things up a notch and create something truly crave-worthy. The new BuffaLou Chicken Pizza recipe was inspired by our chefs, who serve this unique pizza recipe to our team members as a "family meal" before shifts. We felt this collaboration was a natural fit and the perfect partnership."

Additionally, to celebrate the hot new BuffaLou Chicken Pizza, Lou Malnati's is inviting fans to honor local firefighters in Chicagoland, the Phoenix metropolitan area, and the Milwaukee metropolitan area. Beginning April 10, fans can nominate their favorite "RedHot Hero" firefighter for a chance to win free Lou Malnati's and Frank's RedHot® for a year, plus a $500 donation to a charity of their choice. To learn more about the "RedHot Hero" nomination and to submit a local firefighter, please visit loumalnatis.com/red-hot-hero.

In honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day, Lou Malnati's will be offering specials on April 5 to Lou's Rewards members. For more information please sign up here, https://www.loumalnatis.com/rewards.

For more information about the limited-time BuffaLou Chicken Pizza, please visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/buffalou-chicken. To learn more about Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and find a location near you, visit www.loumalnatis.com. Follow Lou Malnati's and Frank's RedHot® on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram.

About Lou Malnati's Pizzeria:

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati's is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities; they serve one deep dish at a time. There are 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati's signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit https://www.loumalnatis.com/.

About Frank's RedHot:

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original Hot Sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes. Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

