ChicExecs Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, Showcasing Its Comprehensive Marketing Services With Its New Sister Companies ExPR and Backhouse Agency

ChicExecs is poised to continue being among the top U.S. companies in its industry. The team includes veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, experienced public relations and digital marketing professionals, and accomplished business owners. ExPR and Backhouse Agency's additions complement the array of services offered to a global client base. ExPR is led by a seasoned news anchor and PR expert, Kristen Wessel, positioning industry thought leaders in opportunities to showcase their expertise and provide insights on relevant topics. Backhouse Agency assists brands with ad placements across various platforms.

"We couldn't have done this without the fantastic team we assembled that has been a part of building this company over the years. Together, we share a passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed across various mediums. We've enjoyed the privilege of partnering with thousands of national and international brands to position them for success in their respective industries while enjoying our achievements simultaneously." Said Co-Founder and Co-President Bowling.

ChicExecs has been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. magazines, where the leadership team regularly shares their expertise on current public relations and marketing topics. Accolades for the agency have included a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business and Best Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Madison Oxford, ChicExecs, 253-653-6558, [email protected], chicexecs.com

