ChicExecs Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary, Showcasing Its Comprehensive Marketing Services With Its New Sister Companies ExPR and Backhouse Agency

ChicExecs PR + Retail Placement Agency announces its 20-year anniversary this month, marking two decades of helping brands become a household name. A top global powerhouse in brand marketing, the women-founded and operated firm began as a small business like many of its clients and has grown to now include two sister companies, ExPR and Backhouse Agency, and over 80 employees nationwide.
SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What began as a napkin idea has evolved into the award-winning ChicExecs agency. ChicExecs originated when PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling launched their own products and then established the agency to share their leadership skills and industry experience with emerging brands. The award-winning agency's multi-channel approach integrates all aspects of digital marketing, public relations, retail placement, and content production to create powerful and streamlined brand campaigns.
"We are so blessed and honored to be on this journey with such a hardworking team of professionals," said Carlson, Co-Founder and Co-President of ChicExecs. "Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the success of the brands we serve. Thank you for supporting one another and for your unwavering commitment. And to our wonderful clients, your trust and collaboration have allowed us to elevate your businesses to success. For this, Kailynn and I are extremely grateful. We look forward to the next 20 years!"
ChicExecs is poised to continue being among the top U.S. companies in its industry. The team includes veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, experienced public relations and digital marketing professionals, and accomplished business owners. ExPR and Backhouse Agency's additions complement the array of services offered to a global client base. ExPR is led by a seasoned news anchor and PR expert, Kristen Wessel, positioning industry thought leaders in opportunities to showcase their expertise and provide insights on relevant topics. Backhouse Agency assists brands with ad placements across various platforms.
"We couldn't have done this without the fantastic team we assembled that has been a part of building this company over the years. Together, we share a passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed across various mediums. We've enjoyed the privilege of partnering with thousands of national and international brands to position them for success in their respective industries while enjoying our achievements simultaneously." Said Co-Founder and Co-President Bowling.
ChicExecs has been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. magazines, where the leadership team regularly shares their expertise on current public relations and marketing topics. Accolades for the agency have included a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business and Best Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine.
