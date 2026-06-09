Chici Mama Builds on Breakout Momentum with Launch of New Pineapple Coconut Flavor and KeHE Golden Ticket Win

Chici Mama was recently named a KeHE Golden Ticket winner, unlocking national retail distribution through one of the country's leading natural and specialty food distributors this fall. Post this

Chici Mama was born out of a simple observation: The dried fruit aisle was flat, predictable, and uninspired — a category of products that prioritized health cues over flavor, and function over fun. That's where Chici Mama's founding team decided it was time to shine.

What sets Chici Mama apart isn't just what's in the bag — it's the personality behind it. Each flavor is its own Chici Mama: a bold, distinct character with her own vibe and her own attitude.

Strawberry Lemonade: Sweet, tart, and refreshing. The classic summer flavor combination reimagined as a chewy, snackable bite.

Electric Cherry Cola: Bold and nostalgic with a fizzy finish. A nod to an iconic flavor, with a real-fruit twist.

Blue Raspberry Limeade: Bright, tangy, and impossible to put down. The flavor that started a following.

Cinnamon Churro: Cozy, sweet, and a little indulgent. Real mango meets the comfort of a classic churro.

Spicy Chamoy: Sweet heat with a tangy kick. A bold fusion of traditional chamoy flavor and real mango goodness.

Pineapple Coconut: Tropical, smooth, and instantly craveable. The newest Chici Mama brings a vacation-worthy combination to the lineup.

Each Chici Mama snack is made with 100% real mango, hand-selected at peak ripeness to deliver a naturally sweet, vibrant base that holds up to even the boldest flavor combinations. Each piece is finished with a crystallized coating that locks in flavor and delivers the brand's signature bold taste in every bite.

The line is gluten-free, plant-based, and free of major allergens and artificial dyes — designed to be a treat the whole family can reach for, whether it's tucked into a lunchbox, spread across a charcuterie board, or grabbed on the go. The brand's chewy texture and pop-of-flavor experience have driven strong repeat purchase rates since launch, with several flavors already developing a dedicated following on Amazon.

The KeHE Golden Ticket is one of the most coveted recognitions in emerging consumer packaged goods. Awarded at KeHE Distributors' competitive TrendFinder pitch events — where hundreds of brands vie for a spot in front of KeHE's Category Management team — the distinction puts winning brands on the fast track to national retail exposure.

KeHE's distribution network spans more than 30,000 retail locations across North America, giving Golden Ticket recipients immediate access to shelf space that early-stage brands would otherwise spend years working toward.

For Chici Mama, the Golden Ticket is validation of what the brand's early fans already knew. "The dried fruit category is ripe for disruption," said Elizabeth Rice, Head of Brand Strategy at Chici Mama. "Brands have been playing it safe for too long. Chici Mama walks into that aisle and completely changes the energy — and retail buyers are noticing. The KeHE win tells us the industry agrees."

Chici Mama is expected to begin hitting retail shelves through KeHE's distribution network in fall 2026, adding to its current availability in more than 400 convenience stores nationwide.

Chici Mama's full flavor lineup — including the new Pineapple Coconut — is available now on Amazon and at chicimama.com. Follow @chicimama on Instagram and TikTok for new flavor announcements, seasonal drops, and more, and find a store near you at www.chicimama.com.

About Chici Mama

Chici Mama is a bold, chewy mango snack brand built on real fruit and real flavor. The opposite of ordinary, Every Chici Mama SKU has its own personality, its own energy, and its own reason to keep coming back for more.

Made with 100% real mango and crafted to be gluten-free, plant-based, and free of major allergens, Chici Mama delivers a feel-good treat that doesn't ask you to compromise on flavor. Based in Charlotte, N.C., available in more than 400 convenience stores nationwide, and distributed through KeHE nationally beginning fall 2026, Chici Mama is on a mission to prove that snacking can be bold, vibrant, and a whole lot of fun. Learn more at www.chicimama.com.

Media Contact

Maven PR, Chici Mama, 1 8582083458, [email protected], https://www.chicimama.com/

SOURCE Chici Mama