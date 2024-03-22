Chicken N Pickle and Vital Farms Serve Up Brunch, Free Easter Egg Hunt and Family Fun on March 30

Chicken N Pickle is excited to team up with Vital Farms to host egg hunts over Easter weekend and continue the commitment both of our organizations have to supporting local communities. Post this

Chicken N Pickle opens at 11 a.m., kicking off with brunch featuring Vital Farms' sunny yolks and egg hunts for kids in three different groups:

11 to 11:15 a.m. – 1 to 4 years

– 1 to 4 years 11:30 to 11:40 a.m. – 5 to 7 years

– 5 to 7 years 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. 8 to 10 years

Children will search for thousands of candy-filled eggs hidden throughout Chicken N Pickle's main level and game yard area. Kids who find a special "golden egg" may exchange it for a fun toy. No registration or reservations are required to participate, and children without baskets will be provided a bag to hold eggs.

Chicken N Pickle will serve up other "eggs-ellent" Easter activities on March 30, including:

Open play with the Easter Bunny from noon-2 p.m. on a designated pickleball court

on a designated pickleball court Kids' activities and crafts in the game yard (e.g., a Velcro ball toss, face painting, an egg-and-spoon race, and bubbles)

Kid-friendly prizes like stickers and stuffed animals

Brunch & mimosa bar available for purchase featuring festive offerings that include Deviled Eggs Two Ways, Chilaquiles with Fried Eggs, and Spinach & Red Pepper Frittatas, all prepared with Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs (This special menu will be available on Easter Sunday, March 31 as well.)

An invitation-only Egg Hunt is scheduled from 10-10:30 a.m. for children with special needs. Chicken N Pickle is coordinating this activity with local non-profits at each of their locations.

Focus on Local Communities

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic and service-oriented efforts that strengthen its neighborhood. Since its founding in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has helped over 7,000 local charities and given back more than $3 million dollars to local non-profits. Last year alone, in 2023, Chicken N Pickle supported 5,108 charitable organizations, hosted more than 730 fundraisers and put $429,000 back into local communities through in-kind and general donations, as well as property give-backs. Every Chicken N Pickle location employs a full-time community impact coordinator whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, we aim to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. Visit chickennpickle.com for more information.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

Media Contact

Carrie Bartlow, Chicken N Pickle, (816) 848-8429, [email protected], https://chickennpickle.com/

Rob Discher, Vital Farms, (877) 455-3063, [email protected], https://vitalfarms.com/eggs

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle