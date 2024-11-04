Chicken N Pickle Announces Return of Popular Winter Experiences for 2024 Holiday Season

At Chicken N Pickle, there will be enough holiday spirit to warm the heart of even the frostiest grinch at the nostalgic "Holiday Hideaway" pop-up cocktail bar, as well as in the magical winter igloos! Post this

With lodge vibes, summit views and a cozy atmosphere, there will be enough holiday spirit to warm the heart of even the frostiest grinch at this nostalgic holiday pop-up. The 21+ experience will offer 11 festive cocktails and martini flights as well as a variety of beer, wine and other drinks. Guests will love libations like the "Wake Up Frosty" (Ketel One vodka, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, Re'al Madagascar Vanilla, cold brew mix, espresso beans), "Northern Lights" (blueberry-infused Bombay Sapphire Gin, Giffard Blackberry Liqueur, Reàl Blackberry, lemon juice, egg whites, blackberries, edible glitter) and "Holmes for the Holidays" (Angel's Envy bourbon, winter spice syrup, Fee Brothers cherry bitters). All Holiday Hideaway reservations include a charcuterie board and a delicious red pepper hummus dip with chips shareable for the table.





The Holiday Hideaway – open November 22 to December 31, 2024 – is available in Grapevine , Grand Prairie , San Antonio and Webster, Texas ; Overland Park and Wichita, Kansas ; North Kansas City, Missouri ; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . Reservations are recommended. Guests can make individual table reservations here beginning November 8 .

Magical Private Igloos

Chicken N Pickle guests also may cozy up in festive igloos decorated for a magical winter escape! Select igloos are available for people ages 21+ while others are open for the whole family – and all of the spaces make the perfect setting to create cherished traditions and memories with family and friends.





The magical private igloos – open November 22, 2024 , through mid-February 2025 – are available in Grapevine , Grand Prairie and San Antonio, Texas ; Overland Park and Wichita, Kansas ; North Kansas City and St. Charles, Missouri ; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ; and Glendale, Arizona . The igloos may be reserved here beginning November 8 . More spontaneous guests may enjoy an igloo on a first-come, first-served basis after checking availability upon arrival.

Twinkle Light Ice Rink

Guests also may enjoy another fun wintertime activity – ice skating – at select locations. The ice rink is the perfect spot for family adventure and cool winter vibes. Visitors will make magical memories beneath festive twinkle lights as they glide into a world of winter wonder.





The twinkle light ice rink – open the week before Thanksgiving and closing in early February 2025 – is available in Overland Park and Wichita, Kansas ; and St. Charles, Missouri . The ice rinks will be open daily (weather permitting) during regular restaurant hours.

CNP Merchandise

Fun, giftable Chicken N Pickle merch will be available all throughout the holidays, such as pickleball paddles, hats, visors and the gift that fits all sizes – gift cards!

