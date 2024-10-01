Chicken N Pickle Hosts Wine Walk Fundraiser at All 10 Locations to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month October 1 - 31

Chicken N Pickle is passionate about raising funds to fight breast cancer through early detection, advocacy and research, as well as supporting individuals battling breast cancer.
KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicken N Pickle is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Wine Walk fundraisers across all 10 Chicken N Pickle markets in October 2024. At all locations, guests will enjoy Chicken N Pickle's vast outdoor space while sampling five different wines. They'll also receive a full pour of their favorite wine as well as tortilla chips with spinach artichoke dip. Attendees will take home a souvenir cup to commemorate the evening, which honors all who have been impacted by breast cancer.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to breast cancer-related charitable organizations in each market dedicated to fighting breast cancer through early detection, advocacy and research, as well as supporting individuals battling breast cancer.
The media is welcome to attend the Wine Walk events listed below to capture B-roll or interviews. Local spokespeople from charities and Chicken N Pickle are available if needed.
- October 2 – Wichita, Kan., Wine Walk to benefit Victory in the Valley. Click here for tickets.
- October 2 – St. Charles, Mo., Wine Walk to benefit Faith Through Fire. Click here for tickets.
- October 3 – Webster, Texas, Wine Walk to benefit The Rose. Click here for tickets.
- October 10 – Overland Park, Kans., Wine Walk to benefit Peace Out Cancer. Click here for tickets.
- October 17 – San Antonio, Texas, Wine Walk to benefit Overcomers. Click here for tickets.
- October 17 – Grand Prairie, Texas, Wine Walk to benefit Mammogram Poster Girls. Click here for tickets.
- October 22 – Grapevine, Texas, Wine Walk to benefit Cancer StrongHER. Click here for tickets.
- October 19 – Glendale, Ariz., Pints with a Purpose to benefit Families Raising Hope. Click here for tickets.
- October 24 – North Kansas City, Mo., Wine Walk to benefit KC Pink Warriors. Click here for tickets.
- October 24 – Oklahoma City, Okla. Wine Walk to benefit Breast Cancer Survivors OK. Click here for tickets.
Chicken N Pickle is passionate about raising funds to fight breast cancer and to support individuals battling breast cancer. Chicken N Pickle's Wine Walk is a popular tasting event held each year at all 10 locations to honor breast cancer warriors and their families. The annual Chicken N Pickle Wine Walk has raised more than $30,000 for local breast cancer-related organizations since the company opened in 2017. The effort aligns with Chicken N Pickle's "Our Hearts Are Local" philanthropic and service-oriented endeavors that strengthen the communities it serves.
About Chicken N Pickle
Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex and first-to-market concept that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and games for all ages. Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds hundreds of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.
The first Chicken N Pickle opened in North Kansas City, Missouri, in 2017, before there were
any other venues with both a restaurant and pickleball courts. Chicken N Pickle can be found in North Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; Glendale, Arizona; St. Charles, Missouri; and Webster, Texas.
To learn more, please visit Chicken N Pickle.
Media Contact
Carrie Bartlow, Chicken N Pickle, 816-651-5650, [email protected], https://chickennpickle.com/
Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, [email protected]
SOURCE Chicken N Pickle
Share this article