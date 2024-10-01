Chicken N Pickle Hosts Wine Walk Fundraiser at All 10 Locations to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month October 1 - 31

Chicken N Pickle is passionate about raising funds to fight breast cancer and to support individuals battling breast cancer. Post this

The media is welcome to attend the Wine Walk events listed below to capture B-roll or interviews. Local spokespeople from charities and Chicken N Pickle are available if needed.

Chicken N Pickle is passionate about raising funds to fight breast cancer and to support individuals battling breast cancer. Chicken N Pickle's Wine Walk is a popular tasting event held each year at all 10 locations to honor breast cancer warriors and their families. The annual Chicken N Pickle Wine Walk has raised more than $30,000 for local breast cancer-related organizations since the company opened in 2017. The effort aligns with Chicken N Pickle's "Our Hearts Are Local" philanthropic and service-oriented endeavors that strengthen the communities it serves.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex and first-to-market concept that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and games for all ages. Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds hundreds of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.

The first Chicken N Pickle opened in North Kansas City, Missouri, in 2017, before there were

any other venues with both a restaurant and pickleball courts. Chicken N Pickle can be found in North Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; Glendale, Arizona; St. Charles, Missouri; and Webster, Texas.

