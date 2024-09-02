Chicken N Pickle on Track to Nearly Double Texas Presence by 2025, Plans Special Events in Webster

Come on in, wear your comfortable shoes, and try our signature best-in-class pickleball entertainment concept. Meanwhile, you'll see us out supporting the local community through charitable activities! Post this

"We're thrilled to be part of the Webster community and the exciting new Flyway district," said Kelli Alldredge, president of Chicken N Pickle. "Come on in, wear your comfortable shoes, and try our signature best-in-class pickleball entertainment concept. Meanwhile, you'll see us out supporting the local community through charitable activities. At Chicken N Pickle 'our hearts are local' because we work with local nonprofits, support area schools and bring hundreds of new jobs to every community we enter."

The company says it is expanding more rapidly in Texas than anywhere else largely due to its warmer climate, where pickleball can be enjoyed year-round.

"Besides the great weather, we love the energy of Texas," said Alldredge. "After opening our first Texas location in San Antonio in 2020 and seeing the popularity of that store, we started targeting every major city in the state."

Chicken N Pickle – which announced in August 2023 it successfully raised $10 million from friends and family investors to support national expansion plans – has opened 10 locations since 2017, with six more Chicken N Pickle restaurants scheduled for completion (including the Allen, Texas, location) by early 2026. That will bring the total number of U.S. locations to 16, making Chicken N Pickle the fastest growing pickleball entertainment concept in the country with investors like Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champions quarterback Patrick Mahomes (a Texas native) and tight end Travis Kelce.

Accessible for people of all ages and athletic ability, pickleball remains the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with the Houston area being one of the most popular places to play, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. With that in mind, Chicken N Pickle is hosting these upcoming events to help people learn pickleball:

Newbie Nights -- Newbie nights are hosted bi-weekly at Chicken N Pickle for those who are getting into the swing of pickleball. For $20 , participants enjoy paddle rental and 45 minutes of instruction, followed by facilitated play. Upcoming dates include August 27 , September 10 and 24, October 8 and 22, November 12 and 26 and December 10 from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Learn more and make reservations here.

"At Chicken N Pickle, we invented the idea of combining high-quality food, craft cocktails and the fast-growing sport of pickleball," said Brad Clarke, CEO. "But whether you play pickleball or not, there's something for everyone at Chicken N Pickle. Guests visit our properties seeking an experience, and one of the most rewarding things we see is people connecting with family and friends on our pickleball courts or game yard, or over great food and drinks, all under one roof."

Supporting the Webster Community

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic efforts and service-oriented efforts that strengthen its neighborhoods. Since its founding in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has helped over 5,000 local charities and given back more than $5 million to local nonprofits. In 2024 alone, Chicken N Pickle supported nearly 4,000 charitable organizations and put more than $230,000 back into local communities through in-kind and general donations, as well as property give-backs.

The following upcoming events underscore the company's commitment to community:

Our Hearts Are Local Day -- In Webster and across the country, Chicken N Pickle will close its doors on Tuesday, September 3 , for its annual "Our Hearts Are Local Day," when team members stay on the clock to volunteer in their local communities. In addition, Chicken N Pickle employs a full-time community impact coordinator at every location whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

Chef-Driven Restaurant

Using responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, the menu includes delicious, rotisserie dishes available in four different seasonings, pork and beef sandwiches, as well as signature hand-cut fries and tots. Other items include classic choices and guest favorites like smoked wings and pickled chicken sandwiches. Rotating seasonal menu items and elevated cocktails round out Chicken N Pickle offerings, which also include temporary "experiences within an experience."

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex and first-to-market concept that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and games for all ages. Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds hundreds of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.

The first Chicken N Pickle opened in North Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, before there were any other venues with both a restaurant and pickleball courts. Besides Webster, Chicken N Pickle can be found in North Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; Glendale, Arizona; and St. Charles, Missouri.

To learn more, please visit Chicken N Pickle.

