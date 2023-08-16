Chicken N Pickle Raises $10MM Through Friends & Family Investment Round

We are humbled by the number of people who believe in Chicken N Pickle. Tweet this

"Our friends and family investors in this round not only share our Midwestern values, but also are dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball and supporting our company's rapid expansion," said Kelli Alldredge, President of Chicken N Pickle. "We are humbled by the number of people who believe in Chicken N Pickle, and who align with our mission to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community."

Earlier this year, Chicken N Pickle announced tennis professional Jack Sock as a minority investor but had waited until a certain point in the brand's expansion efforts before inviting others to participate.

"From day one, people have been asking to invest and we are thrilled not only to be at that point, but also to have met our goal in our first friends and family round of investment," said Dave Johnson, Founder of Chicken N Pickle. "This initial group was assembled as an invite-only effort, and we're excited for them to join us in growing our brand and extending our community impact efforts."

