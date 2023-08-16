Chicken N Pickle Raises $10MM Through Friends & Family Investment Round

Investors in this round include long-time Chicken N Pickle supporters Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicken N Pickle, the country's premier indoor/outdoor entertainment complex with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, has successfully raised $10 million from friends and family investors to support national expansion plans. Investors in this round include long-time Chicken N Pickle supporters Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
Established in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, Chicken N Pickle now has 15 locations open or under development across Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Indiana and Colorado.
"Our friends and family investors in this round not only share our Midwestern values, but also are dedicated to growing the sport of pickleball and supporting our company's rapid expansion," said Kelli Alldredge, President of Chicken N Pickle. "We are humbled by the number of people who believe in Chicken N Pickle, and who align with our mission to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community."
Earlier this year, Chicken N Pickle announced tennis professional Jack Sock as a minority investor but had waited until a certain point in the brand's expansion efforts before inviting others to participate.
"From day one, people have been asking to invest and we are thrilled not only to be at that point, but also to have met our goal in our first friends and family round of investment," said Dave Johnson, Founder of Chicken N Pickle. "This initial group was assembled as an invite-only effort, and we're excited for them to join us in growing our brand and extending our community impact efforts."
Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages. Its mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun. To learn more, please visit http://www.chickennpickle.com
