Chicken N Pickle to Open New Location in St. Charles Riverpointe Development

We are committed to remaining the best-in-class pickleball entertainment destination as we expand nationally, without sacrificing personal touch and local connections in each market. Post this

"At Chicken N Pickle, we invented the idea of combining high-quality food, craft cocktails and the ever-growing sport of pickleball. Now we're bringing our concept to the St. Louis area, where we know pickleball is wildly popular," said Brad Clarke, CEO. "But whether you play pickleball or not, there's something for everyone at Chicken N Pickle. Guests visit our properties seeking an experience, and one of the most rewarding things we see is people connecting with family and friends on our pickleball courts or game yard, or over great food and drinks, all under one roof."

The first Chicken N Pickle opened in North Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, before there were any other venues with both a restaurant and pickleball courts. The St. Charles opening represents the ninth location in the United States for the first-to-market concept.

Chicken N Pickle, the fastest-growing pickleball entertainment concept in the country, plans to open six more complexes in Texas, Indiana, Nevada and Colorado by the first quarter of 2025. This period of rapid expansion will drive the total number of Chicken N Pickle locations to 15.

Besides St. Charles, Chicken N Pickle can be found in North Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; San Antonio, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Overland Park, Kansas; Grand Prairie, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; and Glendale, Arizona.

"We are committed to remaining the best-in-class pickleball entertainment destination as we expand nationally, without sacrificing personal touch and local connections in each market," said Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle. "Each of our facilities attracts over 650,000 annual visitors, so we're confident Chicken N Pickle will become a go-to attraction in St. Louis."

Chicken N Pickle's main dining area is spacious enough for corporate and social events, from lunch meetings to large rehearsal dinners and team-building exercises. Bars and multiple dining areas can be found on the main floor, with additional tables on the rooftop and in the game yard. Besides numerous indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, Chicken N Pickle guests also enjoy a variety of lawn games, such as cornhole, ping pong, battleship and Jenga.

Chef-Driven Restaurant

Using responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, the menu includes delicious, rotisserie dishes available in four different seasonings, pork and beef sandwiches, as well as signature hand-cut fries and tots. Other items include classic choices and guest favorites like BBQ Mac N Cheese and the OG Power Bowl. Rotating seasonal menu items, a sports bar and elevated cocktails round out Chicken N Pickle offerings, which also boast temporary "experiences within an experience."

Supporting the St. Charles Community

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic and service-oriented efforts that strengthen its neighborhood. Since its founding in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has helped over 5,000 local charities and given back more than $2.5 million to local nonprofits. Last year alone, in 2022, Chicken N Pickle supported over 2,000 charitable organizations, hosted more than 730 fundraisers and lobbed more than $325,000 back into local communities through in-kind and general donations as well as property give-backs.

The Chicken N Pickle Foundation, formed in 2020, works in partnership with local health, wellness and relationship-building charities to create long-lasting solutions addressing community needs. Each year, the Foundation provides $6,000 to each store for employees to support local nonprofits of their choice.

In St. Charles, Chicken N Pickle will donate all tips during our mock service week to Youth In Need. Youth In Need is a nonprofit child and family services agency, dedicated to building positive futures for the community's most vulnerable children, teens and families. Like every location, Chicken N Pickle St. Charles will employ a full-time community impact coordinator whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

"We say 'our hearts are local' because we support our Chicken N Pickle communities through charitable activities and business practices," said Kelli Alldredge, president. "We are thrilled to become part of the St. Charles and greater St. Louis community and rally around local neighborhoods."

The "our hearts are local" manta extends to Chicken N Pickle's internal community as well. The Employee Hardship Fund can be tapped for financial support when employees face unforeseen life disruptions, and the company also provides employee scholarship opportunities. Anyone interested in working at Chicken N Pickle St. Charles can learn more and apply here.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex and first-to-market concept that includes a casual, chef-driven restaurant, sports bar, pickleball courts and games for all ages. Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Heart are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle holds dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to the communities we serve. We're known for: Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun. To learn more, please visit Chicken N Pickle.

Media Contact

Carrie Bartlow, Chicken N Pickle, 816-848-8429, [email protected], https://chickennpickle.com/

Elaina Boudreau, BELA Communications, 913-660-0548, [email protected]

SOURCE Chicken N Pickle