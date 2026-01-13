Chicken Salad Chick Chooses ProfitKeeper by PrimePay to Support Franchisees

"With ProfitKeeper, we're able to view franchise-by-franchise analytics to determine and promote best practices, as well as make informed decisions that support our future growth initiatives," said David Ostrander, CFO at Chicken Salad Chick. Post this

ProfitKeeper is a franchise analytics platform that offers franchisors and franchisees detailed unit-level profitability and benchmarking insights. By connecting the right data, ProfitKeeper delivers reliable information that helps franchisors drive franchisee collaboration and performance improvement.

"We are excited to partner with the Chicken Salad Chick team, including their amazing network of franchisees," said Kyle McEuen, SVP of ProfitKeeper by PrimePay. "ProfitKeeper has worked with franchises for over 20 years, and that experience – as well as the comprehensive financial data it provides – will supply Chicken Salad Chick with the analytics necessary for continued growth and success. Moreover, this data visibility will equip franchisees with the insights needed for benchmarking performance and applying learnings across locations."

"Running a business has never been more complicated," said Brian Meharry, President and COO of PrimePay. "ProfitKeeper is uniquely designed to support franchises and their franchisees to be data-informed. Our broader suite of solutions from PrimePay and CoAdvantage augment that insight and can help these businesses scale through every stage of growth, from payroll to benefits and outsourced HR."

About PrimePay

PrimePay makes payroll and HR complexity disappear. We've packaged 38 years of experience and an unrelenting commitment to service into an all-in-one HCM platform to empower financial and people outcomes. All our customers rely on the PrimePay HCM Platform to replace manual work, replace compliance worries, and stop wasting time on things that should just work, so they can get back to work. To learn more, visit PrimePay.com.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick offers Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch with over a dozen original flavors, alongside other menu items like fresh made sides, soups, sandwiches, and desserts. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008 by Stacy and Kevin Brown, the company has expanded to over 325 restaurants in 22 states. Led by CEO Scott Deviney and headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is actively expanding through both franchise and company-owned locations. Chicken Salad Chick's mission is to "spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others," and it focuses on providing gracious hospitality and a unique dining experience. You can find more information at www.chickensaladchick.com.

