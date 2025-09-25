Chicory Expands its Premium Inventory to Reach More Consumers in an Active Mindset at Meaningful Moments

"Today's consumer journey doesn't happen in just one channel; it happens everywhere. Our expansion into apps is the natural next step in meeting consumers in an active mindset and in the moments that matter," said Yuni Baker-Saito, CEO of Chicory. Post this

"Today's consumer journey doesn't happen in just one channel; it happens everywhere. Our expansion into apps is the natural next step in meeting consumers in an active mindset and in the moments that matter," said Yuni Baker-Saito, CEO of Chicory. "This gives brands high-intent environments that actually deliver results, and the perfect complement to retail media network strategies."

"As a long-term partner, I am delighted to see Chicory continue to expand its ability to reach consumers", said Nicole Schumacher, CMO of Pre Brands. "This additional premium inventory will unlock more opportunities for us to engage with the right shoppers at the right moment."

"As the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app, MyFitnessPal provides unique scale and reach among a highly engaged, health-focused audience," said Amit Patel, Chief Revenue Officer, Advertising. "We're excited to work with Chicory's team to create meaningful opportunities for its advertisers to connect with health-minded consumers on our app."

Chicory currently has over 70 commerce integrations and six retail media network partnerships, which continue to grow. In the last year alone, it announced strategic retail media partnerships, including with a well-known household big-box chain. In addition to the new apps, its contextual ad solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites and food blogs.

Chicory is the leading contextual advertising platform for CPG and grocery advertisers. By creating unique media experiences in contextually relevant environments, Chicory reaches consumers in an active mindset at meaningful moments to deliver real outcomes. The platform reaches 123 million high-intent grocery shoppers each month. Chicory's contextual advertising solutions can be found on over 5,200 websites, food blogs, and apps, including The Kitchn, Food Network, and MyFitnessPal.

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

