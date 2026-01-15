Chief Executive Group Acquires CEO Roundtable, Expanding Its Peer Network Community for CEOs

Chief Executive Group has acquired CEO Roundtable, a Boston-area peer advisory organization serving CEOs for nearly 30 years, bringing its members into the national Chief Executive Network. The combination expands CEORT members' access to broader peer connections, events, research and resources while preserving the trusted, confidential peer model CEO Roundtable is known for. The move strengthens Chief Executive Group's presence in the Northeast and advances its mission to support CEOs with practical insight, community and real-world perspective.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chief Executive Group (CEG), the leading community for CEOs and senior executives, today announced its acquisition of CEO Roundtable (CEORT), a long-standing, Boston-area peer advisory organization led by Scott Lewis. The acquisition brings CEORT's members into a larger national family of CEOs through CEG's flagship peer network, Chief Executive Network (CEN).
For nearly 30 years, CEO Roundtable has offered executives a confidential, collaborative forum to share challenges, opportunities and real-world solutions. As part of CEG, CEORT members will gain access to an expanded portfolio of benefits, including additional in-person and virtual events, specialized conferences, and the broader insights, tools and benchmarking available through Chief Executive Group.
A Natural Fit for Members
"From the beginning, CEO Roundtable has been about creating a trusted space for leaders to learn from one another," said Scott Lewis, CEO of CEORT. "I've long admired the mission and integrity of Chief Executive Group, and I'm confident this transition will provide our members with even greater opportunities to grow, connect and succeed. While it is time for me to retire, I am so pleased that my members are joining a family that is deeply committed to serving CEOs with excellence."
Strengthening a Thriving National Network
Chief Executive Group's peer network division, CEN, supports more than 600 CEOs nationwide with structured roundtables, curated peer learning, benchmarking data and expert-led programs. The addition of CEORT enriches that community with a respected cohort of leaders and strengthens CEG's presence in the Northeast.
"We are honored to welcome CEO Roundtable's members into CEG," said Wayne Cooper, Executive Chairman of Chief Executive Group. "Scott has built a remarkable organization grounded in trust and practical wisdom. Our goal is to preserve what makes CEORT special, while offering members expanded resources, connections and support that can meaningfully accelerate their leadership and business performance."
Unlocking New Value for CEORT Members
As part of the integration, CEORT members will receive full access to the benefits of CEN membership, including:
- Additional in-person and virtual roundtable options across industries and functions
- Invitations and discounts to marquee CEO events and summits, including the Family-Owned Business Summit, the PE-Backed CEO Summit, Manufacturing Leaders Summit, Growth Summit, the Chief Executive Leadership Conference and more
- Access to CEN's content library, research and best-practice toolkits
- Opportunities to connect with a larger national community of CEOs facing similar challenges
"This acquisition strengthens our mission to improve the performance of CEOs and the companies they lead," said Marshall Cooper, CEO of Chief Executive Group. "We look forward to engaging CEORT members, learning from their experiences, and supporting them with the broader suite of capabilities our organization offers."
About CEO Roundtable
CEO Roundtable (CEORT), based in the greater Boston, MA area, provides peer advisory groups for CEOs committed to learning, sharing and accelerating business success. With a focus on candid discussion and actionable insights, CEORT has been a trusted resource for leaders for more than 29 years.
About Chief Executive Group
Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of business leaders, build communities and strengthen society. The company publishes Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and related digital properties; produces national events including the Chief Executive Leadership Conference, Chief Executive of the Year awards and Boardroom Summit; and operates the Chief Executive Network, CFO Leadership Council and other peer networks committed to helping leaders grow their companies and themselves.
Media Contact
Marshall Cooper, Chief Executive Group, 1 203.930.2700, [email protected], chiefexecutivegroup.com
SOURCE Chief Executive Group
Share this article