Chief Executive Group and Global Data Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen AI Readiness in the Boardroom

"This partnership offers a powerful solution—equipping CEOs and board members with the frameworks and foresight they need to lead responsibly and act decisively," said Jamie Tassa, publisher of Corporate Board Member. Post this

During her 33 years as a Big Law partner, Dominique advised companies worth over $3 trillion across health, finance, tech, manufacturing and retail. Her strategies deliver transformative results, enabling major revenue growth, protecting clients from cyber incidents, and creating billions in enterprise value. She is the author of four books, most recently, "Trust.", which won getAbstract's Business Impact Award. Dominique has been named a Forbes 50 Over 50 Innovator, an Adweek AI Trailblazer Power 100, and her TEDx talk was 2024's fifth highest viewed (1.6 million views). She has trained more than 50,000 professionals, including Fortune 100 executives, and currently advises US policymakers crafting America's first AI framework.

The in-person AI War Game experiences are designed specifically for C-suite leaders and board directors, combining interactive scenarios, strategic simulations and governance insights tailored to each company's unique context. The programs range from 90 minutes to three hours, custom built for each organization's unique business situations, and participants receive an AI TRUST Certificate from Corporate Board Member and Global Data Innovation upon completion.

"AI ROI, with risk-reduction, is one of the biggest barriers to confident AI adoption at the highest levels of leadership," said Jamie Tassa, vice president of events for Chief Executive Group and publisher of Corporate Board Member magazine. "This partnership offers a powerful solution—equipping CEOs and board members with the frameworks and foresight they need to lead responsibly and act decisively. Through hands-on experiences and scenario-based training, we're helping leaders move from uncertainty to action."

Dominique Shelton Leipzig, CEO of Global Data Innovation and creator of the TRUST Framework, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Chief Executive Group to bring the TRUST Framework directly into the C-suite and boardroom. These trainings are hands-on sessions informed by real-world data, proven to empower boards and executives to drive AI-ROI, slash risk and workflow friction, and lead with confidence in the rapidly evolving technology landscape."

The new initiative complements Chief Executive Group's ongoing commitment to deliver the highest-quality executive education and peer-driven experiences to its network of more than 125,000 CEOs, board members and senior executives.

For more information or to schedule a private training session, contact [email protected].

About Chief Executive Group

Since 1977 Chief Executive Group has been a leading community for business leaders, existing to improve the performance of C-suite leaders and corporate directors. We run some of the nation's most essential peer-networking communities, including the CFO Leadership Council, Chief and Senior Executive Networks and the Corporate Board Member Network and publish Chief Executive magazine, ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com, CFOLeadership.com, and StrategicCHRO360.com. Learn more at ChiefExecutiveGroup.com.

About Global Data Innovation

Global Data Innovation guides CEOs, Boards, and executive teams to lead confidently in the face of AI, privacy, and cybersecurity risk. Founded by award-winning attorney Dominique Shelton Leipzig, we deliver CEO & board-level strategies that transform regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage—turning trust into a growth engine. We go beyond compliance. Our mission is to equip you with explainable, measurable governance frameworks that align innovation with fiduciary duty, future-proof your enterprise against regulatory shifts, and unify cross-functional teams around responsible, ethical, high-impact digital transformation that achieves TRUST. Learn more at GlobalDataInnovation.com

Media Contact

Dan Bigman, Chief Executive Group, 1 2038894980, [email protected], chiefexecutive.net

Jamie Tassa, Chief Executive Group, [email protected], boardmember.com

SOURCE Chief Executive Group