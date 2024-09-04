Chief Human Resources Officer Named for Dental Care Alliance

"Claudia brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to human resources... Together, we look forward to not only enhancing our workplace environment but also empowering our talented team to reach new heights," shared Jason Heffelfinger, CEO for DCA. Post this

Earlier experience includes Chief HR officer roles at Acosta, an international sales and marketing agency, and EverBank, a nationwide financial services company. She has also served as in-house counsel for an investment management firm and a manufacturing company, after beginning her career as a corporate and securities lawyer in private practice.

"I am excited to join this high-caliber leadership team that values the strategic importance of the HR function," said Amlie. "I hope to leverage my experience with professionals and health care providers to continue to build a rewarding and engaging work environment that attracts and retains the highest level of talent in the dental industry."

Amlie received her B.A. from Vanderbilt University and her law degree from The University of Florida. She is currently a member of the board of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

"As we work to shape the future of dentistry together, this is a key role for DCA," said Jason Heffelfinger, Chief Executive Officer. "Claudia brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to human resources that will be instrumental as we continue to foster a culture of support and innovation. Together, we look forward to not only enhancing our workplace environment but also empowering our talented team to reach new heights."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports more than 400 uniquely branded practices and over 900 dentists across 24 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

