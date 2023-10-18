Chief Research Officer at US Fertility, Kate Devine, M.D., receives prestigious award from ASRM

As a physician-scientist, it is a privilege to serve my patients by providing evidence-based fertility care and continually investigating best practices to help them meet their family-building goals. Tweet this

The New Investigator Award is a highly competitive award that recognizes meritorious research conducted by an individual who is within 10 years of the completion of academic and professional training. The award was announced during ASRM's Opening Ceremony on Monday, October 16, 2023 and presented during the ASRM Research Symposium on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

"Dr. Devine has displayed a consistent and highly successful track record as a clinician-scientist performing and publishing important research that has significantly impacted the practice of reproductive endocrinology," shares Michael A. Thomas, M.D., ASRM President.

"Dr. Devine defines the combination of clinician and researcher who devotes themselves to research to carry the field of reproductive medicine forward, allowing us to provide better care for our patients, and make a difference in the lives of so many," shared Joseph Doyle, M.D., SGF physician, and Robert J. Stillman, M.D., SGF Medical Director Emeritus, in a letter of support for the award.

Dr. Devine is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist who sees patients at SGF's Washington, D.C., K Street location. She serves as Associate Program Director to fellows at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) who are training to become reproductive endocrinologists and to residents training to become obstetricians/gynecologists at Georgetown School of Medicine and GW School of Medicine, where she serves as Clinical Professor. Dr. Devine also serves as the Medical Director and Chief Research Officer at US Fertility, Chair of the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI) Research Committee, and Chair of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART) Quality Assurance Committee.

