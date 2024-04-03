Chief Scientist and Master of Wine join forces to consider the origins of Italian wine at Vinitaly 2024

Two of the most compelling voices in the world of Italian wine come together to deliver a masterclass on Italian winemaking culture and viticultural traditions. Professor Attilio Scienza, a leading academic in the field of vine science and Andrea Lonardi, a recently certified Master of Wine, join forces to consider the evolution of Italian wines with a particular focus on old vines, terroir and history. The event, which is free access upon registration, will take place at the wine2digital premises in Palaexpo on Monday 15 April at 9:30 AM.
VERONA, Italy, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this Advanced Seminar, entitled "Contemporary wines from old grape varieties", Professor Attilio Scienza and Andrea Lonardi MW discuss how winemaking culture and viticultural traditions have affected the evolution of Italian wines as we know them today, focusing on the influence of old vines, terroir and history. In a wide-ranging analyis, Profressor Scienza's presentation will shed light on vine genetics and the origins of certain native grape varieties. The seminar will be accompanied by a curated tasting involving some of Italy's most iconic grape varieties led by the recently certified Master of Wine, Andrea Lonardi.
Professor Attilio Scienza
Attilio Scienza is a full professor at the University of Milan in the Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences where he teaches courses on genetic improvements to the vine; he also teaches Viticulture in the Master's program of the University of Turin in Asti. He is the author of over 350 publications on vine and viticulture in national and international journals, conference proceedings, textbooks, and monographs. He also authored 23 books in Italian and English on cultural topics related to wine. From 1985 to 1991, he was the Director of the Istituto Agrario di S. Michele all'Adige (the research and training institute part of the Edmund Mach Foundation). He is a member of the Accademia Italiana della Vite e del Vino and of the Accademia dei Georgofili. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his research and writing, including the AEI Prize for scientific research (1991), the international Premio Morsiani (2006), and the OIV Prizein viticulture for the best scientific book on vine topics and viticulture (2003, 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2012). Since June 2018, Prof. Scienza has collaborated with Vinitaly International as the Chief Scientist of the Vinitaly International Academy.
Andrea Lonardi MW
A versatile leader and manager distinguished by a dynamic product-oriented approach, established via positions of responsibility in the Italian wine industry during two decades (Gruppo Italiano Vini and Angelini Wine & Estates). Extensive experience in different regions and markets, based on a profound and practical knowledge of all aspects of wine production, marketing, communication and financial management of operations. A life-long learner and innovator with a global perspective, he became the second Italian MW in 2023.
Full event details, including registration, are available at:
https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/via-advanced-seminar-contemporary-wines-from-old-grape-varieties-professor-attilio-scienza-with-andrea-lonardi-mw/
About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.
