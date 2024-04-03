Chief Scientist and Master of Wine join forces to consider the origins of Italian wine at Vinitaly 2024

Profressor Scienza's presentation will shed light on vine genetics and the origins of certain native grape varieties. The seminar will be accompanied by a curated tasting involving some of Italy's most iconic grape varieties led by the recently certified Master of Wine, Andrea Lonardi. Post this

Andrea Lonardi MW

A versatile leader and manager distinguished by a dynamic product-oriented approach, established via positions of responsibility in the Italian wine industry during two decades (Gruppo Italiano Vini and Angelini Wine & Estates). Extensive experience in different regions and markets, based on a profound and practical knowledge of all aspects of wine production, marketing, communication and financial management of operations. A life-long learner and innovator with a global perspective, he became the second Italian MW in 2023.

Full event details, including registration, are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/via-advanced-seminar-contemporary-wines-from-old-grape-varieties-professor-attilio-scienza-with-andrea-lonardi-mw/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. The premiere event, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: 100 Great Producers," takes place on 13 April 2024, the evening before Vinitaly itself kicks off, and brings international wine professionals together in the heart of Verona, offering a unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 131 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has extended its global reach serving as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of promoting and sharing the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe.

