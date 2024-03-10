Child Abuse Prevention Advocate to Receive Ring of Honor this St. Patrick's Day

A founding member of the Philadelphia Children's Alliance's Board of Directors - John P. Delaney, Jr., Esquire - has been awarded the illustrious Ring of Honor to lead Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, with six other honorees. The parade will be preceded by a Commemorative Parade Mass at 9AM at Saint Patrick's Church at 20th and Locust.

PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A founding member of the Philadelphia Children's Alliance's Board of Directors, John P. Delaney, Jr., Esquire has been awarded the illustrious Ring of Honor to lead Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, with six other honorees. The parade will be preceded by a Commemorative Parade Mass at 9AM at Saint Patrick's Church at 20th and Locust.

"John's dedication to the prosperity of the children of Philadelphia – specifically to those who have suffered unspeakable traumas like child sexual abuse – is unmatched," said PCA Executive Director Benita Williams, LSW, MSW. "I cannot imagine a person more dedicated to civic equality and more worthy of the Ring of Honor." Walking directly behind the Parade's Grand Marshall, this year's Ring of Honor awardees have all given exemplary service in and have made a profound impact on our city.

A member of PCA's Board since 1989, Delaney's leadership roles have included membership on the Executive Committee and Chair of the Program Committee. Currently, he is chair of the Governance Committee. In 2022, Delaney and his wife Beth Delaney co-chaired the Bear Affair, PCA's annual fundraising event, which will be held again this year on Thursday, May 2 at Lincoln Financial Field's Hyundai Club.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition and to join the other honorees this year," remarked Delaney. "To be able to walk alongside them and represent the values and service of our Irish community is very humbling."

Delaney's decades-long career includes a host of distinguished roles in the Philadelphia judicial system. Currently, he is the Director of Investigations for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, a role that investigates any allegation of misconduct by a priest, employee, or volunteer of the Archdiocese, serving 1.4 million Catholics in 217 parishes and 150 schools. His awards and honors are extensive, and include the 300 Award for Prosecutorial Excellence, the Victim Advocate Award from Northwest Victim Services, and the Distinguished Faculty Award from Pennsylvania's District Attorney's Institute, among many, many more.

PCA leads a coordinated response to achieve safety, healing, and justice for children and families impacted by child sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence. We also offer prevention trainings and resources to all caregivers, our partner organizations, and our communities. PCA provides victim advocacy, trauma therapy, medical services and support, a forensic interview, caregiver support, and court accompaniment to every family who walks through its doors at no cost to families. Visit our website at philachildrensalliance.org.

