Child Clinical Psychologist Unveils New Children's Book about a Young Terrier's Journey to Resilience

"Zeus's story highlights the importance of supporting individuals, especially children, through frequent relocations or life changes," said Dr. Weber. "By watching him adapt, children learn resilience and positivity can turn challenges into adventures."

Zeus shows with a wag of a tail and a dash of creative thinking that anything can be possible as every challenge holds the potential for growth and an invitation to celebrate the beauty of uncertainty in life.

"Zeus's story is a reminder that, no matter our age, we all face challenges," said Dr. Weber. "It's through resilience and a little creative thinking, that children and adults can turn those obstacles into opportunities."

"Zeus' Great Adventure: A Tale of Resilience and Pawsitive Thinking"

By Dr. Eve Weber Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665761840 (softcover); 9781665761833 (hardcover); 9781665761826 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Eve Weber, Ph.D., is a military and civilian child psychologist, United States Navy Veteran, and advocate for children's mental health. With a deep understanding of the stresses that military and State Department families face, she dedicates her work to supporting children in navigating life's uncertainties with confidence. Through "Zeus' Great Adventure," Dr. Weber brings her expertise to life in a way that resonates with young readers, inspiring resilience and a "pawsitive" approach to change. Through engaging storytelling and relatable characters, she aims to empower children to face new experiences

with confidence and curiosity. Dr. Weber lives with her husband and furry companions, spreading the power of "pawsitive thinking" wherever she goes. For more information, please visit http://www.pawsitivity.me.

