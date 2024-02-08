Childers & McCain, LLC Founders Selected to the 2024 Georgia Super Lawyers List

Childers & McCain, LLC is pleased to announce that Founders Christy Crowe Childers, Esq. and David H. McCain, Esq. have been selected to the 2024 Georgia Super Lawyers list for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of personal injury law

MACON, Ga., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christy Crowe Childers, Esq. dedicates the bulk of her personal injury practice to accidents involving commercial trucks and trucking law, advocating for injured victims and their families. She is the first woman in Georgia and one of the first five national female lawyers to become Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

Ms. Childers served as the 2022-23 Education Chair for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys (ATAA), is a former President of the Macon Bar Association, and founded the Middle Georgia Chapter of GAWL. In 2022, she established the first ATAA Mother Truckers Rally, a national educational conference for women trucking lawyers that included learning to operate a tractor-trailer. This is her second year being selected to the Super Lawyers list.

David H. McCain, Esq. practices in trial courts throughout Georgia, focusing on cases involving catastrophic injuries, Workers' Compensation, wrongful death, premises liability, and bad faith actions against insurance companies. Mr. McCain has earned a stellar reputation for treating each case as the most critical. He values the relationships he establishes with clients and devotes his time to advocating for those less fortunate, particularly Georgia youth.

Mr. McCain serves as Chair of the local Board of Directors for Central GA CASA, supporting abused and neglected children. He serves as Treasurer of the Civil Justice PAC, Inc., is a member of the American Association of Justice, and is a Champion member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. This is Mr. McCain's third year being selected to the Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers is an annual list recognizing attorneys across the United States in over 70 practice areas. Selection to the Super Lawyers list is determined through a multi-phase process that includes peer nomination and recognition, professional achievements and accolades, and independent research.

Childers & McCain, LLC is a personal injury law firm serving Macon, Georgia and the surrounding areas. For more information, call 478-254-2007 or visit www.childersmccain.com.

