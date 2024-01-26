Childhelp Celebrates 65 Years and the 20th Annual Drive the Dream Gala: Celebrity Ambassador John Stamos and family to attend

"I've always been an advocate for children's safety. And now that I have a child of my own, I have an even deeper commitment to amplifying the work being done by Childhelp to support children, teenagers and adults in trouble," John Stamos said. Post this

Other celebrity ambassadors attending include: Kathie Lee Gifford, John O'Hurley, Jen Lilley and Melissa Peterman. The award-winning and multi-platinum selling band, The Tenors, mark their triumphant return to Childhelp to bring incredible music and exceptional harmonies to this special anniversary celebration. Blending classical music and contemporary pop, The Tenors have achieved international success with hundreds of TV appearances and thousands of live shows on five continents. They will grace the stage at Drive the Dream with a special performance.

Proceeds from the event directly support the services provided to abused and neglected children in Arizona through the Childhelp Children's Center of Arizona (CCCAZ). Since 1998, the CCCAZ has served more than 140,000 abused and neglected children by providing treatment, intervention and investigation services. Recognized as a best-practice agency, it continues to serve as a model for advocacy centers nationwide.

The evening will also reflect on the remarkable journey of Childhelp's founders, Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, who discovered their mission of helping abused, neglected and at-risk children while on a USO Tour during the Korean War. "We are so blessed to celebrate 65 years of making a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable: Our children," O'Meara said.

It is estimated that five children die every day from child abuse and neglect. Since its inception, Childhelp has saved more than 11 million children, nationwide.

Sponsors of the event include The Hebets Company, Ira J. Gaines and Cheryl J. Hintzen-Gaines, Peachtree Partners AZ, Legacy Gallery, Hammered Heart Foundation, NFP and more.

More information is available at childhelpdrivethedream.org or by contacting Meghan Krein at [email protected]

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 11 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.

Media Contact

Jessica Parsons, Childhelp, 1 6022741988, [email protected], http://www.childhelp.org/

SOURCE Childhelp