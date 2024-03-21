Childhelp Recognizes National Day of Hope with Day of Hope Ride

"Childhelp has worked for 65 years to help children in need and we urge all of our elected officials and citizens to join us in this mission." Sara O'Meara Post this

This year, in honor of the day, Childhelp is partnering with Arizona Bike Week, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Dixxon Flannel and Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale for the inaugural Day of Hope Ride. The charity ride commences at Harley-Davidson with stops at the Arizona State Capitol and Dixxon. Along the way, participants will hear from BACA, Childhelp founders and more, as well as be entered into a raffle for a chance to win Diamondback tickets. There will also be food trucks and music at the stops. Tickets are $48 in advance or $60 day of, and include a complimentary breakfast at Harley-Davidson, admission to Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld with Yelawolf in concert and raffle ticket.

Additionally, Childhelp and Dixxon collaborated to offer an exclusive, limited-edition Childhelp-inspired flannel to empower communities to recognize and report abuse, and support survivors on their path to healing. All proceeds will go directly to supporting Childhelp's Arizona programs.

About Childhelp: Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 12 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp.

