Childhood Best Friends Sign Agreement with Layne's Chicken Fingers in South Florida for 15 Locations

Shahmeer Alam, a local lawyer, and Yves Jodesty, an internal physician, set to bring FIRST Layne's to Florida with 15 Soon to be Famous™ chicken locations planned for Fort Lauderdale, Broward, Miami, and Palm Beach County.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers franchisees Shahmeer Alam and Yves Jodesty are set to bring the 13-unit fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, to South Florida with 15 new locations across Fort Lauderdale, Broward, Miami, and Palm Beach County. Their plans consist of opening one to two locations each year. The new locations will give South Florida residents a chance to find out what has made Layne's an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don't get much crispier than these.)

Alam worked at Subway as a teenager in high school, and even ended up managing it at one point. Through that experience, he figured he could run one himself and became the owner of another restaurant concept in addition to his law career. After visiting a Layne's Chicken Fingers, he fell in love with the food, the small-town charm, and friendly service. He immediately brought the idea of opening a restaurant to Jodesty, his best friend since middle school who was looking to branch out of the medical field, and the duo decided to go all in.

"Our goal is to be the number one South Florida franchise for Layne's," said Alam. "We have a large market consisting of Miami, Broward and Palm Beach County and ultimately, we'd like to take that market and build onto the rest of the state if we're able to."

Layne's new South Florida locations are the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving restaurants.

"We're thrilled to have connected with Shahmeer and Yves, who will be valued assets to the Layne's team. They have a clear excitement about bringing this brand to South Florida, and we couldn't be happier to be on this journey with them," said Samir Wattar, Chief Operating Officer. "This is another great step for the Layne's Chicken Finger system."

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next four years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations in the next four years. Learn more about franchising with Layne's: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

