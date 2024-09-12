Children And Their Families Will Be Delighted By Angel Baby

"Besides my daily dose of Sudoku, I enjoy many hobbies- flowers, gardening, painting, and lately making jewelry" Post this

"Besides my daily dose of Sudoku, I enjoy many hobbies- flowers, gardening, painting, and lately making jewelry," said Patek.

Helen Patek is a first-time writer of a children's book. Now in her golden years, she decided to write a book for her grandchildren. She and her husband have been married for 53 years. They are proud parents of three boys and two girls, and blessed with thirteen grandchildren. Patek resides in her hometown of Shiner, Texas where things are always brewing.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Angel Baby is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

