Children And Their Families Will Be Delighted By Angel Baby

Xulon Press presents an original work of juvenile fiction.
SHINER, Texas, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Helen Edie Patek invites children to explore the spiritual world through their imaginations and through Angel Baby ($13.99, paperback, 9798868502620; $25.99, hard cover, 9798868502637; $5.99, e-book, 9798868502644).
Four-year-old Rose experiences some big changes in her life when her family moves from the big city to a small Texas farm and all of her friends are suddenly of the four-legged variety. One day, however, she wonders if she will get a new friend when she sees a baby angel form on top of a rose. Angel Baby has a purpose in Rose's life, and readers get to follow along on the adventure.
"Besides my daily dose of Sudoku, I enjoy many hobbies- flowers, gardening, painting, and lately making jewelry," said Patek.
Helen Patek is a first-time writer of a children's book. Now in her golden years, she decided to write a book for her grandchildren. She and her husband have been married for 53 years. They are proud parents of three boys and two girls, and blessed with thirteen grandchildren. Patek resides in her hometown of Shiner, Texas where things are always brewing.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Angel Baby is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
