Children Are Clear Targets Of The World, And Believers Must Be On Their Guard

Xulon Press presents a wake-up call to all those interested in the fate of our children.

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Carlo Di Zio exposes the systems that are corrupting society's youth in How The World's Ways Are Destroying Our Children ($12.49, paperback, 9798868500084; $5.99, e-book, 9798868500091).

Di Zio began this work five years ago, with the purpose of forming and leading a movement to dismantle this world's ways and replace them with God's ways. By revealing the evil desecration that leads to the death of the soul, he hopes to inspire the multitudes to turn to God and adopt His wisdom, for only wisdom can save humankind.