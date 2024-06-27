Children Are Clear Targets Of The World, And Believers Must Be On Their Guard

Xulon Press presents a wake-up call to all those interested in the fate of our children.
TORONTO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Carlo Di Zio exposes the systems that are corrupting society's youth in How The World's Ways Are Destroying Our Children ($12.49, paperback, 9798868500084; $5.99, e-book, 9798868500091).
Di Zio began this work five years ago, with the purpose of forming and leading a movement to dismantle this world's ways and replace them with God's ways. By revealing the evil desecration that leads to the death of the soul, he hopes to inspire the multitudes to turn to God and adopt His wisdom, for only wisdom can save humankind.
"Oh, I have seen the world change – I have seen the difference! I feel, deep in my soul, what the children are feeling today. Now, I want to be a voice, for those who are too young to have a voice!" said Di Zio.
Carlo Di Zio is an ordinary, simple man with a deep, burning love for God and His ways, and for His children. Having grown up in the time before children were seen and treated as subjects by the world around them, he has seen the change and wants to make a difference.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. How The World's Ways Are Destroying Our Children is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
