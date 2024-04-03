Children of America® Hosts It's 11th Annual Leadership Summit in New Jersey

"The 2024 COA Leadership Summit is firing on all cylinders," says Tammy Dagey, VP of Field Operations. Post this

The action-packed event will feature breakout learning sessions, notable guest speakers who will participate in thought-provoking discussions and a red-carpet award ceremony where honorees for Teacher of the Year, Campus Hero, Shining Star and the coveted Founders and Bentley awards will be presented.

"The 2024 COA Leadership Summit is firing on all cylinders," says Tammy Dagey, VP of Field Operations. "We are excited to provide attendees and sponsors with the invaluable experience expected from a brand like COA."

Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Company expansion plans include opening new facilities in Indiana and New Jersey in 2024 with further expansion plans in Florida, New Jersey and New York. Additionally, COA plans to open up new states with centers in progress in Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee over the next one to three years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

