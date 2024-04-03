Children of America® Hosts It's 11th Annual Leadership Summit in New Jersey

Brand Promises and the FUNDAMENTALS That Govern Success
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children of America® (COA), the nation's leader in educational childcare, proudly celebrates its eleventh annual summit at the Westin Mount Laurel, N.J., April 5-7. This yearly event highlights stand-out performances of the organization's personnel and recognizes their ability to build an engaged workplace, deliver dynamic learning experiences and their continued commitment to service excellence.
"Over 200 of the company's national workforce will be in attendance marking a significant moment in COA's journey, as we consider our Legacy over the last 25 years, our Brand Promises and the FUNDAMENTALS that make us so successful," says Ted Hockenberry, CEO. "The event will offer attendees a deeper understanding of our Mission, Vision, Values to ensure our objectives remain in the hearts and minds of all team members."
The action-packed event will feature breakout learning sessions, notable guest speakers who will participate in thought-provoking discussions and a red-carpet award ceremony where honorees for Teacher of the Year, Campus Hero, Shining Star and the coveted Founders and Bentley awards will be presented.
"The 2024 COA Leadership Summit is firing on all cylinders," says Tammy Dagey, VP of Field Operations. "We are excited to provide attendees and sponsors with the invaluable experience expected from a brand like COA."
About Children of America
Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. Company expansion plans include opening new facilities in Indiana and New Jersey in 2024 with further expansion plans in Florida, New Jersey and New York. Additionally, COA plans to open up new states with centers in progress in Georgia, Oklahoma and Tennessee over the next one to three years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Lynne D'Andrea, Children of America, 1 5619001882, [email protected], https://www.childrenofamerica.com/
SOURCE Children of America
