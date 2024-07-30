Children of America Opens Its 8th Location in Cherry Hill East NJ with Another Facility Opening Soon in Cherry Hill West, NJ

"We understand the importance of early childhood education in a child's overall development," said Mr. Hockenberry. "At COA, we are dedicated to creating an enriching environment that supports every child's unique learning journey." Post this

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: COA Cherry Hill: 1197 Marlkress Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003(Camden County)

For over 25 years, COA has been steadfast in its mission to offer educational childcare solutions to working families through quality programming, flexibility, convenience, and value for the communities we serve. The new Cherry Hill East center will feature state-of-the-art, developmentally appropriate classrooms, outdoor learning areas, and a team of highly trained and passionate educators. COA's innovative Mind & Body Matters curriculum is designed to foster social, emotional, intellectual and physical development in children, preparing them for future academic success.

Rising Demand for Quality Childcare:

As more families seek reliable, high quality childcare options in New Jersey, COA continues to expand its footprint to meet this growing need. "We are thrilled to open our eighth location in New Jersey," said Ted Hockenberry, CEO. "Childcare is the backbone of every middle-class community. Our goal is to grow with every community we operate in – The COA brand has continued to grow with our local families as we continue to deliver the highest standards of care and education New Jersey. This new location will allow us to reach even more families and provide them with the quality childcare they deserve."

Commitment to Excellence:

With the opening of this new facility and an additional Cherry Hill facility opening soon, COA is poised to serve an increasing number of families, offering a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive. "We understand the importance of early childhood education in a child's overall development," added Mr. Hockenberry. "At COA, we are dedicated to creating an enriching environment that supports every child's unique learning journey."

Join Us:

Families interested in enrolling their children or learning more about the new location are encouraged to visit the Children of America website or contact one of our enrollment specialists at 855-965-2212 for more information.

About Children of America:

Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include opening new facilities in Indiana and Cherry Hill West, New Jersey in 2024 with further expansion plans in Florida. Additionally, COA plans to open up new states with centers in progress in Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee over the next (1-3) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

