Children of America Opens New Childcare Facility in Fishers, Indiana, Marking the Third Center in the State

"We are thrilled to bring Children of America's renowned early childhood education program to the Fishers community," said CEO Ted Hockenberry. "Our new center is equipped with the latest educational resources and staffed by professionals dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing, and academically enriching environment for children. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Fishers community and supporting families with our comprehensive child care services."

Key features of the new Fishers facility include:

Infant, Toddler, Preschool, and Pre-K Programs: Tailored to meet the developmental needs of children at each stage, ensuring a smooth transition from one level to the next.

Proprietary Curriculum: Incorporating our very own COA Mind & Body Matters programming offers advanced learning for our children and serves to develop academic, social-emotional and physical growth.

Secure and Safe Environment: Advanced security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all children in our care.

Extracurricular Activities: Offering a variety of enrichment programs, including music, art, and physical education, to foster holistic development.

Parent Engagement: Encouraging strong partnerships with families through regular communication, events, and volunteer opportunities.

Children of America's new Fishers center aims to support the local community by providing flexible scheduling options, including full-time, part-time, and before-and-after school care. The center also adheres to rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure a clean and healthy environment for children and staff.

Join Us for Our Grand Opening Event:

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: COA Fishers: 10750 Clay Prairie Pkwy., Fishers, IN 46038 (Hamilton County)

The event tours of the facility, and opportunities for families to meet the teachers and staff. Refreshments and activities for children will also be available.

For more information about the new Fishers center or to schedule a tour, please visit childrenofamerica.com or contact speak to one of our enrollment specialists at (855) 965-2212.

About Children of America:

Children of America operates facilities throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The company expansion plans include opening new facilities in Indiana and Cherry Hill West, New Jersey in 2024 with further expansion plans in Florida. Additionally, COA plans to open up new states with centers in progress in Georgia, Kansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee over the next (1-3) years. COA offers the highest level of childcare for children ages six weeks to twelve years of age. The premier programs include infant care, toddler care, nationally renowned preschool and pre-kindergarten programs, before-and-after school care, and summer camp. An industry pioneer, Children of America is a subsidiary of World Wide Child Care Corp. Visit childrenofamerica.com for more information or interact with COA on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook

Media Contact

Lynne D'Andrea, Children of America, 1 9546834428, [email protected], https://www.childrenofamerica.com/

