Children of Bulgaria, Inc. Surpasses $500,000 of Lifetime Donations

Children of Bulgaria, a leading charity serving Bulgarian children, today announced that it has surpassed $500,000 in lifetime donations! The nonprofit organization has successfully completed 11 projects for Bulgarian kids and is working on its next one.

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Children of Bulgaria, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization based in New York City, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its fundraising efforts. Through the generous contributions of donors and supporters, the organization has successfully raised $503,000 / 905,000 Bulgarian Leva (current exchange rate) in lifetime donations to help various organizations focused on children in Bulgaria. Over the past decade, the charity has completed 11 projects in Bulgaria benefiting schools and centers for children with special needs, pediatric departments in hospitals, schools for children with vision and hearing impairments, centers for socially disadvantaged children and more!

"With reaching this significant milestone, we celebrate the trust, generosity and passion that our donors, volunteers and supporters have placed with us. With your help, over the last 10 years we have become one of the most recognized and successful non-profit organizations doing work in Bulgaria. We are looking forward to reaching our next milestone, 1,000,000 Bulgarian Leva in donations, and helping even more children in the country," said Polina Jordanova, Co-Founder and President of the organization.

About Children of Bulgaria

Children of Bulgaria is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2013 in New York City. Its mission is to help health, educational, and other institutions create a better world for children in Bulgaria.

The organization is comprised entirely of volunteers. With minimal administrative expenses, donations go directly to help kids in Bulgaria. To prevent fraud or misappropriation, Children of Bulgaria never sends monetary donations to the beneficiaries. Instead, it negotiates best prices with vendors and purchases and sends equipment, instruments, materials and other physical goods. The organization is committed to full transparency – all financial statements are published on the corporate website for donors and supporters to review after each project.

The Board and Management at Children of Bulgaria is comprised of highly educated and successful members of the ex-pat Bulgarian community. The organization is currently developing a network of global Ambassadors to further help with fundraising and awareness.

Children of Bulgaria is a non-profit, tax-exempt public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS.

Learn more about our organization and how you can get involved by visiting our website: Children of Bulgaria

Connect with us on social media:

Children of Bulgaria Facebook

Children of Bulgaria LinkedIn

Children of Bulgaria Instagram

Children of Bulgaria YouTube

Media Contact

Tsvetelina Kemalova, Children of Bulgaria, Inc., 1 347 891 9172, [email protected], www.childrenofbulgaria.org

SOURCE Children of Bulgaria, Inc.