Children of Promise, NYC Receives $2 Million Gift from MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving Open Call

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week, Children of Promise, NYC (CPNYC), the only nonprofit in New York City with an afterschool program serving children of incarcerated parents, received a $2 million grant from MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving Open Call.

CPNYC partners with children and families impacted by mass incarceration and works to dismantle the stigma around parental incarceration and provide resources to help children cope and heal. This generous gift will allow CPNYC to serve more families, expand program offerings and respond to the ever-changing needs of children dealing with the effects of mass incarceration.

"I am deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott's Yield Giving for recognizing and honoring our mission to support the holistic well-being of children with incarcerated parents," said Sharon Content, founder and president of CPNC. "More than 105,000 children in New York state have a parent in prison, a traumatic reality that often leads to long-term physical and emotional effects when unaddressed. This generous award will help CPNYC continue to break the cycle of intergenerational involvement in the criminal justice system by serving each child's needs as comprehensively as possible."

CPNYC is the first and only program in New York City to offer an afterschool program specifically designed to meet the needs of children with incarcerated parents. Through an innovative after school program, summer day camp, and mental health clinic, all under one roof, CPNYC is reimagining a just society that values every child affected by mass incarceration and removes barriers to create opportunities for them to thrive and achieve their human potential. The organization serves 350 children aged 6-18 annually in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and the South Bronx as an official NYC Department of Education Learning Lab.

"We are excited that our partnership with Yield Giving has resonated with so many organizations," said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. "In a world teeming with potential and talent, the Open Call has given us an opportunity to identify, uplift, and empower transformative organizations that often remain unseen."

CPNYC responded to Yield Giving's Open Call in 2023 for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources. After rigorous evaluation, CPNYC and other top-rated organizations advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited specifically for community and cause-related expertise and underwent a final round of due diligence.

CPNYC's demonstrated impact on the lives of children was recognized by the donor team, which decided to award an additional $1 million to the organization for their outstanding work.

For more information on Children of Promise NYC, visit www.cpnyc.org. More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.

Children of Promise, NYC is a community-centered organization that serves children impacted by parental incarceration. To dismantle this stigma and provide healing from the trauma plaguing Black and Brown communities, CPNYC provides mental health services and afterschool programming for their young scholars. In New York, there are 105,000 children impacted by parental incarceration facing uncertainty and trauma from changing living arrangements or being separated from their siblings.

Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield's network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.

Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world's biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members' impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 145 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org.

