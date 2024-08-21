Children Who Have Lost A Loved One Need An Opportunity To Process Their Grief

[E]very end has its new beginning and…God makes no mistakes, only allowances. This book is a representation that no labor of love is ever in vain Post this

"…[E]very end has its new beginning and…God makes no mistakes, only allowances. This book is a representation that no labor of love is ever in vain," said Coleman.

Davida Coleman is an author, poet, artist, art therapy teacher, mother, and grandmother. She is currently employed by the Richmond Charter Academy as program director for the Aces youth program. Coleman also runs her own LLC, Soul One, which provides motivational healing techniques in mind, body, and spirit.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What Does Your Heaven Look Like is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Davida Coleman, Salem Author Services, 203-278-6704, [email protected]

