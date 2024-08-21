Children Who Have Lost A Loved One Need An Opportunity To Process Their Grief

Xulon Press presents exercises for children to explore and express grief.
ANTIOCH, Calif. , Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Davida Coleman offers children ages 5-10 an outlet to think and talk about loss through What Does Your Heaven Look Like, Vol #1($12.99, paperback, 9781662898600; $5.99, e-book, 9781662898617; audiobook, 9781662898624.).
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Coleman was struck by the number of people who entered the afterlife with no family by their side, only medical personnel. She also realized that many family members were in need of additional closure, unique to that experience. This book asks the reader questions about their concept of Heaven, as well as providing blank coloring pages for them to elaborate, allowing them to personalize the book and make it their own.
"…[E]very end has its new beginning and…God makes no mistakes, only allowances. This book is a representation that no labor of love is ever in vain," said Coleman.
Davida Coleman is an author, poet, artist, art therapy teacher, mother, and grandmother. She is currently employed by the Richmond Charter Academy as program director for the Aces youth program. Coleman also runs her own LLC, Soul One, which provides motivational healing techniques in mind, body, and spirit.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What Does Your Heaven Look Like is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
