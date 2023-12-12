Children's Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP) to Open Registration for 2024 Summer Camp in January

CAMP strengthens and inspires individuals with disabilities - and those who care for them - through Recreation, Respite, and Education. CAMP's summer camp is a series of 6-day/5-night sessions for children and adults, aged 5 to 55 years, with mild to severe medical conditions or disabilities. Post this

Registration will open in January 2024 at https://campcamp.org/campers/summer/. The actual cost of one week of summer camp is $2,500. HOWEVER, Camp CAMP (as it is known locally) believes income should never be a barrier to attending programs. Families may pay the full fee; use respite units to attend; utilize CAMP's scholarship program; or request additional financial assistance.

These summer sessions will be held in the beautiful Texas Hill Country at CAMP's 55-acre property located directly on the Guadalupe River in Center Point Texas. Campers can participate in many activities including canoeing, horseback riding, swimming, music, recreation, karaoke, arts & crafts, outdoor cooking, and so much more. Everything is adapted to meet the needs of the individual camper, so they experience success. CAMP's cabins are large, climate-controlled and wheelchair-accessible. Meals can be modified to accommodate most special dietary needs. Each camper's medication administration is overseen by healthcare professionals.

"While at Summer Camp, campers are partnered with a trained counselor who provides a caring and supportive environment for the camper while fostering the social development of campers and their connections with peers," says Susan Osborne, CEO of CAMP since 2012 (and Director of Operations eight years before that).

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

CAMP is heavily recruiting teen, young adult, and healthcare volunteers for its summer camp sessions. Applications are now available at https://campcamp.org/volunteers/. CAMP offers a unique 1:1 camper-to-counselor ratio that provides safe and fun-filled experiences; teen and young adult volunteers beginning at age 14 are welcome and receive training before any camp sessions begin. Volunteers can earn up to 198 service hours with training and one week of camp; healthcare volunteers can earn CEUs.

"Our volunteers tell us they leave CAMP with a deeper compassion for all walks of life, as well as lifelong friendships," adds CAMP's Chief Program Officer, Brandon G. Briery, PhD. "Many of our young volunteers decide to pursue careers in the healthcare fields, because of their experiences at CAMP; many of our healthcare volunteers have been with us for 30+ years."

Visit http://www.campcamp.org for more information or contact the CAMP team at [email protected] for more information.

