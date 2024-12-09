Children's Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP) to Open Registration for 2025 Summer Camp in January - for children and adults aged 5 to 55 with disabilities

Since 1979, Children's Association for Maximum Potential (CAMP) has provided safe and fun-filled recreational experiences year-round for individuals (ages 5 – 55) with diagnoses such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disability, Cerebral Palsy, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spina Bifida, visual impairment, and/or hearing impairment. The centerpiece of these experiences is CAMP's summer camp—a series of six-day/5-night sessions for children and adults aged 5 to 55 with mild to severe medical conditions or disabilities (including medical, physical, intellectual, and developmental). Siblings aged 5-13 without a medical condition or disability may attend as well, giving families a much-needed respite from the demands of 24/7 care.

Registration will open in January 2025 at https://campcamp.org/campers/summer/. The true cost of one week of summer camp is $2,500. HOWEVER, Camp CAMP (as it is known locally) believes income should never be a barrier to attending programs. Families may pay the full fee, use respite units to attend, utilize CAMP's scholarship program, or request additional financial assistance.

These summer sessions will be held in the beautiful Texas Hill Country at CAMP's 55-acre property located directly on the Guadalupe River in Center Point, Texas. Campers can participate in many activities, including canoeing, horseback riding, swimming, music, recreation, karaoke, arts & crafts, outdoor cooking, and so much more. Everything is adapted to meet the individual camper's needs so they experience success. CAMP's cabins are large, climate-controlled, and wheelchair-accessible. Meals can be modified to accommodate most special dietary needs. Healthcare professionals oversee each camper's medication administration.

"While at Summer Camp, campers are partnered with a trained counselor who provides a caring and supportive environment for the camper while fostering the social development of campers and their connections with peers," says Susan Osborne, CEO of CAMP since 2012 (and Director of Operations eight years before that).

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED:

CAMP is heavily recruiting teen, young adult, adult, and healthcare volunteers for its summer camp sessions. Applications are available in January at https://campcamp.org/volunteers/. CAMP offers unique and fun-filled experiences; teen and young adult volunteers, beginning at age 14, receive training before attending a session and becoming counselors. Volunteers can earn up to 198 service hours with training and one week of camp; healthcare volunteers can earn CEUs.

"Our volunteers tell us they leave CAMP with a deeper compassion for all walks of life, as well as lifelong friendships," adds CAMP's Chief Program Officer, Brandon G. Briery, PhD. "Many of our young volunteers decide to pursue careers in the healthcare fields because of their experiences at CAMP; many of our healthcare volunteers have been with us for 30+ years."

Visit http://www.campcamp.org for more information, or contact the CAMP team at [email protected] [[email protected]. __title__ ]

