Children's Bedtime Story Takes Reader on Illustrated Dreamland Journey

In "Granmama's and Vincent's Dreamland Journey Book 7: Vincent's Dream Beach Fun with BFF'S," by Diana Hastings, readers join Uncle Frank and Jesus for a trip to the beach where they go for a boat ride, catch fish without poles, and collect shells. Tweet this

I hope to share the love and light of Christ through these precious dreamland journeys," said Hastings. "Children are participants in the dream and are gently cradled to sleep in the Lord's arms of Love."

Hastings began creating these stories for her grandchildren, and has published the most recent ones, "Vincent's Dream Beach Fun with BFF'S" and "Vincent's Dreamy Freeze Ice Cream Parlor." She also illustrates the entire book herself. Each page has a large full color drawing, 40 of them in "Book 7."

"Through a daily scripture, the Holy Spirit led me in creating these delightful stories of adventure, creativity, fellowship, love, laughter and fun, all the while drawing the readers to know Christ," said Hastings.

"Granmama's and Vincent's Dreamland Journey Book 7: Vincent's Dream Beach Fun with BFF'S"

By Diana Hastings

ISBN: 9781489746573 (softcover); 9781489746566 (hardcover); 9781489746580 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Diana Hastings owns and operates Dance Infinity, a dance school, together with her daughter, for over 45 years. She has two children and two grandchildren, and currently resides in Brownsville, Texas.

To learn more, please visit http://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850251-granmamas-and-vincents-dreamland-journey-book-7.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE LifeRich Publishing