Children's Book About Wearing a Favorite Pair of Pants Written To Make Readers Smile

Author wants to spark imaginations about what's possible while wearing a favorite item of clothing

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new picture book provides a whole list of fun activities kids can do while wearing their very favorite piece of clothing.

In "Happy Pants," author Christine Luchette starts out by asking what the child is encouraged to do while wearing their favorite pants, and then describes all kinds of activities they can take part in. The book is full of colorful illustrations that help to ignite imaginations and bring the book to life.