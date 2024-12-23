Children's Book About Wearing a Favorite Pair of Pants Written To Make Readers Smile

Author wants to spark imaginations about what's possible while wearing a favorite item of clothing
BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new picture book provides a whole list of fun activities kids can do while wearing their very favorite piece of clothing.
In "Happy Pants," author Christine Luchette starts out by asking what the child is encouraged to do while wearing their favorite pants, and then describes all kinds of activities they can take part in. The book is full of colorful illustrations that help to ignite imaginations and bring the book to life.
"I walk to the beat of my own drum," said Luchette, "and I want to encourage anyone who reads this to do the same."
Luchette states that writing this book helped her find new energy and new beginnings.
"I'm never afraid to take a risk in life," said Luchette, "and I've published this book as a reminder to myself and others to never take life too seriously and to take a chance on yourself when no one else will."
"Happy Pants"
By Christine Luchette
ISBN: 9781665743624 (softcover); 9781665743617 (hardcover); 9781665743600 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Christine Luchette lives in Massachusetts with her four children. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850248-happy-pants.
