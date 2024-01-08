Children's Book Follows a Parrot's Journey From Captivity to Beloved Pet

Author hopes to show the love that can be shared by rescuing an animal
NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virginia Loving Pope was an 18-year-old fashion model on location in Cartagena, Columbia, where she noticed a sad-looking parrot in a wire cage for sale in the marketplace.
In "Torro, the Silly Parrot," this autobiographical story follows Pope and her new parrot, Torro, on several adventures, both in Columbia and then back home to New York City. Pope shares tales of Torro making friends with everyone he meets, from a bus driver in Columbia to a quarantined veterinarian in New York City. Torro also attends a baseball game and gets accidentally kidnapped.
"I rescued Torro," Pope said. "But really, he rescued me. Our life together was full of fun, excitement, and most of all, love."
Torro lived to be 40 years old and became an integral part of Pope's life, and her New York City neighborhood. She even hosted birthday parties for the parrot, where he loved to play with all his new toys. By sharing her story, Pope hopes to encourage readers to understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet, teaching them the importance of providing love, care, and attention to their companions.
"Through heartwarming storytelling and charming illustrations, the book illustrates how pets become steadfast companions," Pope said. "Fostering bonds that last a lifetime."
"Torro, the Silly Parrot"
By Virginia Loving Pope
ISBN: 9781496959881 (softcover); 9781665567725 (hardcover); 9781496959898 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Virginia Loving Pope is a model and actress with extensive credits to her name. She has travelled around the globe for work but has always called New York City home. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/496081-torro-the-silly-parrot.
