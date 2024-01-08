Children's Book Follows a Parrot's Journey From Captivity to Beloved Pet

"Through heartwarming storytelling and charming illustrations, the book illustrates how pets become steadfast companions," Pope said. "Fostering bonds that last a lifetime." Post this

"I rescued Torro," Pope said. "But really, he rescued me. Our life together was full of fun, excitement, and most of all, love."

Torro lived to be 40 years old and became an integral part of Pope's life, and her New York City neighborhood. She even hosted birthday parties for the parrot, where he loved to play with all his new toys. By sharing her story, Pope hopes to encourage readers to understand the responsibilities that come with owning a pet, teaching them the importance of providing love, care, and attention to their companions.

"Torro, the Silly Parrot"

By Virginia Loving Pope

ISBN: 9781496959881 (softcover); 9781665567725 (hardcover); 9781496959898 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Virginia Loving Pope is a model and actress with extensive credits to her name. She has travelled around the globe for work but has always called New York City home. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/496081-torro-the-silly-parrot.

