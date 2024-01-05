Children's Book Shares the Unique Intergenerational Bond Created Through Life Lessons

E.F. House releases the first in the "A Day with Papa LeRoy" series of children's books

GUFFEY, Colo., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honoring her late father, author E.F. House has released her newest book, "A Day with Papa LeRoy: The Dance Lesson."

In "A Day with Papa LeRoy," House shares the charming story of Emily and her grandfather, Papa LeRoy, as he teaches her skills and life lessons.

"I wanted to write about my own childhood experiences," House said. "The memory of my dad teaching me how to dance is special to me, and I want to share that positive experience with new generations."

As Papa LeRoy teaches Emily how to dance, she puts her feet on top of his shoes as he moves his feet with the music. She carries the memory of that moment with her as she dances during special occasions later in life, like her wedding day and when she has a child of her own.

After learning from Emily, her son expresses that he hopes to be able to pass the lesson along to his own daughter one day.

"This lesson is one that can connect generations," House said. "Learning to dance brings Papa LeRoy and Emily closer together, and in turn, helps Emily have a special moment with her son later in life. Readers can experience that same bond with their own family members."

House plans to continue sharing Emily and Papa LeRoy's adventures in future books, all based on real life experiences.

"A Day with Papa LeRoy: The Dance Lesson"

By E.F. House

ISBN: 9781665710138 (softcover); 9781665710114 (hardcover); 9781665710121 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

E.F. House is a Michigan native best known for her literary and musical talents. She began playing piano at age three, writing poetry and fiction at age eight, and playing percussion at 11. A retired executive assistant, House has taught percussion and vocals, and performed with several musical groups, nationwide. She lives in Colorado with her family. To learn more, please visit https://www.adaywithpapaleroy.com/.

