Children's Education Franchise CompuChild Forges Relationships with Top Franchise Funding Partners

"CompuChild wanted to help its prospective franchisees by establishing firm relationships with top franchise lending partners." Post this

CompuChild's relationship manager and Director of Franchisor Relations at FranFund highlighted that, "FranFund designs personalized, all-in-one funding plans that fit perfectly, no matter how much your franchise grows. Our most popular funding programs are SBA loans and ROBS (Rollover for Business Startups) retirement funding, which allows you to use qualified retirement savings tax-free and penalty-free. FranFund also explores additional funding options such as unsecured loans, securities-backed loans, and home equity lines of credit (HELOC), among other solutions. We have cultivated an extensive network of lenders who are franchise-friendly and clients pre-approved by FranFund have a loan approval rate of 99%."

CompuChild's dedicated small business consultant with Guidant emphasized that, "Guidant is a financial services company that specializes in helping individuals access funding for a variety of purposes, including starting or purchasing a franchise. Guidant offers a wide variety of services, including SBA loans, unsecured financing, portfolio loans, 401(k) business financing. As a result, Guidant has become a leading provider of innovative small business funding and won numerous awards, including being named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, more than five times. Guidant has also made a name for itself through its commitment to educating its clients on finances and the franchising space."

Talking about these valuable partnerships, the President of CompuChild stated, "CompuChild has been part of the SBA Franchise Directory since 2021. Historically, this list was made available to lenders for evaluating the funding eligibility of small businesses. A listing in the directory helped lenders avoid a detailed vetting process. In a change of rule, the U.S. SBA decided to eliminate its Franchise Directory effective May 11, 2023. As a result, the vetting responsibility now falls on the lenders, requiring them to conduct a thorough review of the franchise brand. CompuChild wanted to help its prospective franchisees by establishing firm relationships with top franchise lending partners to make sure that a prospective franchisee's path to funding and loan procurement is smooth and quick. With a growing list of awards and honors, a STEM Provider Certification from Cognia, and collaboration with the top three funding partners in the United States, our prospective franchisees are uniquely positioned to achieve their dream of contributing to the society, and gaining financial independence through CompuChild franchise ownership."

About COMPUCHILD

The CompuChild franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten and elementary school level in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, CompuChild strives to be the best children's education franchise. CompuChild believes that there is no substitute for in-person education, especially for young children, and the significance of direct interactions between students and educators will only grow with time. Our enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a very young age. CompuChild's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school enrichment.

Media Contact

COMPUCHILD, CompuChild, (341) 777-8000, [email protected], https://compuchild.com/own-a-franchise/

SOURCE CompuChild